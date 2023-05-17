The University of Mobile baseball team lost two straight games at the Williamsburg, Ky., Regional of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national tournament this week, ending the Rams’ season.
Mobile dropped its first-round game 10-7 to Columbia, Mo., College on Tuesday, then lost a 5-2 decision to Reinhardt College in the losers bracket on Wednesday, eliminating the Rams from the tournament.
The pair of losses gives Mobile a 35-15 record for the year. The Rams placed runner-up in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) tournament and finished with a league record of 16-8.
In the game against Columbia, Mobile held a 6-2 lead heading to the seventh inning. In the top of the seventh, Columbia scored three runs, making the score 6-5, but the Rams added a run in the bottom of the inning to claim a 7-5 advantage. But Columbia’s offense caught fire in the eighth, scoring five runs, leading to the 10-7 victory.
The Rams produced 11 hits in the game, with Landon Moore going 3 for 5 and Trevor Wells adding two hits in three at-bats. Sam Bowman was 2 for 4 with a double, while J.T. Lastorka and Sean Mason both had a double and Jackson Breal added a home run.
Four pitchers took the mound for the Rams. Kyle White got the start, throwing 6.2 innings, allowing five runs and striking out six. Moore came on in relief, pitching just two-thirds of an inning and giving up four runs, all earned. Tucker Musgrove pitched two-thirds of an inning and Wells pitched one inning.
Against Reinhardt, the Rams produced nine hits, led by Sam Plash who was 3 for 4 with a home run and one run batted in. Bowman was 2 for 4 with a double, home run and one RBI, while Moore was 2 for 5 with a double. Mason and Trey Watson had one hit each.
Three pitchers were used against Reinhardt. Tyler Cruse pitched six innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out four. Jacob Davis pitched an inning, giving up three hits and two runs and Thomas James pitched an inning, walking two and striking out one.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.