William Carey had the University of Mobile’s number all season long — until Sunday night. When it counted most.
During the regular season, William Carey swept the Rams in a three-game Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) series in Hattiesburg, taking wins of 9-2, 9-8 and 8-1. The teams met again Sunday night, again in Hattiesburg, but the results would be quite different, along with the stakes.
Mobile smashed the Knights 22-10 in a seven-inning, run-rule victory in the championship game of the SSAC tournament. The victory gives the Rams the league’s automatic berth in the NAIA national tournament. The opening rounds of the tournament will be played May 15-18 at various campus stadiums, including William Carey. The NAIA World Series is slated May 26-June 2 in Lewisburg, Idaho. The NAIA national tournament selection show is set for Thursday.
UMobile started the tournament with a 4-2 win over Faulkner on Wednesday, followed by a 7-5 Thursday win over Talladega. Mobile and Faulkner met again on Saturday, with Faulkner taking a 7-6 victory, so on Sunday Mobile and Faulkner were paired for the third time in the tournament, with the Rams taking an 8-5 win and moving into the title game against William Carey.
The Knights scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and it appeared the game might be a rout. In fact, it was a rout, but not for the home team. Trevor Wells blasted a grand slam in the second inning, sparking a six-run frame for the Rams, who took the lead for good at 6-4. Leading 7-5 heading into the fourth, Mobile scored nine runs and followed that with two in the fifth and four is in the sixth.
Other than Wells’ grand slam, the Rams had three other home runs, including a solo shot by Trevor Andrews, his 17th of the season, which set a new school single-season record. Sam Plash and J.T. Lastorka also had homers.
Mobile collected 17 total hits, led by Plash who was 3 for 5 with three runs batted in and a double. Trey Watson was 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Andrews was 2 for 4 with four runs and two RBI. Tucker Musgrove was 2 for 4 with four RBI, Lastorka was 2 for 4, Sam Bowman was 2 for 5 with two RBI and Sean Mason was 2 for 4 with four runs scored. The Rams used five pitchers.
The victory also marked Mobile head coach Jon Seymour's 100th career win at the school.
Mobile carries a 35-13 overall record into the NAIA national tournament, while Carey is 44-9.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
