Theft of Property (X2), Domestic Violence, Harassment, Criminal Mischief
On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 7:43 a.m., officers responded to Maison De Ville Apartments at 3920 Berwyn Drive, in reference to a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s ex-boyfriend allegedly took the victim’s property and her vehicle and then fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Theft of Property
On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded to Sunbelt Rentals at 5905 Rangeline Road,, in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was leaving the location and detained two subjects. Jack Ward, 34, and Christin Galloway, 24, were arrested.
Assault (X3), Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the Spirit Gas Station at 175 Schillinger Road North, in response to a shooting incident. When they arrived, they found three male victims who had been shot. Reportedly, the victims were sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot when an unknown subject or subjects armed with firearms approached them. The suspect(s) warned the victims not to move, and when they tried to flee, the suspect or suspects fired multiple shots at them. The victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
On Friday, February 10, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to Dayspring Baptist Church at 2200 Cody Road, in reference to a nature unknown. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim and her boyfriend had a physical altercation. Officers attempted to take the subject into custody, he resisted before he became compliant and was taken into custody. William Brown, 22, was arrested.
