The Alabama Pardons & Paroles Board denied 11 individuals parole who were convicted in Mobile and Baldwin counties. They include the following
Roy Ferrell Barnhill III, Mobile — Denied
Ricky Lavell Carroll, Mobile — Denied
Jimmie Lee Crum, Mobile — Denied
Darryl Grice, Mobile — Denied
Joseph William Inman III, Baldwin — Denied
Eric Fernando James, Mobile — Denied
Roy Thomas Parker III, Mobile — Denied
Jennifer Denise Rushing, Mobile — Denied
Justin Carnell Singleton, Mobile — Denied
Justin Tate, Mobile — Denied
Shawn Michael Wasden, Baldwin — Denied
Crum is serving a life sentence for the murder for the murder of 33-year-old Mark Williams in 2008. Williams' body was found near a vehicle parked in a field off the Causeway. Crum "bludgeoned" Williams during an argument, according to police. He was convicted and sentence by a jury in 2010
Crum's next parole hearing is scheduled for March 2028.
Barnhill is serving a 12-year sentence in the Elba Work Release for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. He is scheduled to be released in August 2025.
Carroll is serving a 20-year sentence in the Childersburg Work Release for burglary, robbery and witness intimidation. He is scheduled to be released in Septemeber 2027.
Grice is serving a 20-year sentence in the Alex City Work Release for first-degree robbery. He is scheduled to be released in March 2036.
Inman is serving a 115-month sentence in the Easterling Correctional Center for theft by deception, distributing a controlled substance and first-degree receiving stolen property. He is scheduled to be released in August 2024.
James is serving an 18-year sentence in the Red Eagle Work Center for the murder of Mark Williams in September 2008. According to an indictment, James beat Williams to death with a bat. He is scheduled to be released in January 2026.
Parker is serving a 20-year sentence in the Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility for manufacturing a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be released in April 2036.
Rushing is serving a 60-month sentence in the Mobile County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a forged instrument. She is scheduled to be released in June 2024.
Singleton is serving a 25-year sentence in the Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility for credit card fraud and first-degree robbery. He is scheduled to be released in August 2038.
Tate is serving a 20-year sentence in the Fountain Correctional Center for first-degree robbery. He is schedule to be released in July 2031.
Wasden is serving a 36-month sentence in the Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility for burglary and possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be released in February 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.