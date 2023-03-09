Alabama Board of Pardons & Parole (ABPP)

The Alabama Pardons & Paroles Board denied 11 individuals parole who were convicted in Mobile and Baldwin counties. They include the following

Roy Ferrell Barnhill III, Mobile — Denied

Jimmie Lee Crum
Roy Ferrell Barnhill III
Ricky Lavell Carroll
Darryl Grice
Joseph William Inman III
Eric Fernando James
Roy Thomas Parker
Jennifer Denise Rushing
Justin Carnell Singleton
Justin Tate
Shawn Michael Wasden

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

