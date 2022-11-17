A 23-year-old Mobile man will spend just five additional months in custody after being sentenced for the death of Theodore High School senior Devinee Rooney in May 2020.
The sentence has drawn criticism on social media as people believe it to be too lenient. However, prosecutors argue Alabama’s criminal code and sentencing laws are to blame.
Yaderik Jose Madera-Morales was convicted last month of criminally negligent homicide by DUI last month by a Mobile County jury. During a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Mobile Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter handed down the maximum sentence for Madera-Morales, which was a split 10-year sentence with two years in custody. Madera-Moarales received 19 months of credit for time served in pre-trial custody, meaning he will have five months remaining to satisfy his sentence’s incarceration.
Rooney, who was 18, was killed while driving on Schillinger Road when Madera-Morales hit her head on, killing her instantly. He was on probation for marijuana possession at the time. According to a press release by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, Madera-Morales was speeding and under the influence of several forms of Xanax when he lost control of his vehicle. He only suffered minor injuries.
In addition to his sentence, Madera-Morales will be required to pay $21,000 in restitution, attend DUI classes, attend a victim impact panel, complete 25 hours of community service, have an ignition interlock system on his vehicle for one year and pay court fees.
According to prosecutors, Madera-Morales will also be making a $1,000 donation to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Rooney’s mother is currently battling breast cancer. She was able to testify in court Wednesday during sentencing.
Assistant District Attorneys Coy Morgan and Louis Walker prosecuted the case.
Walker told Lagniappe the DA’s office was pursuing a manslaughter charge against Madera-Morales, which is a Class B felony. However, he said state law requires juries in these cases to also be instructed on criminally negligent homicide as well, which is a Class C felony. Madera-Morales’ jury returned a conviction on the latter charge.
Walker said he respects the jury’s decision but said there is a “fine line” between “wreckless” behavior and “negligent” behavior, which can be difficult to distinguish and can make a dramatic difference in sentencing ability.
In Alabama, Walker explained a C felony is punishable with a prison sentence of one to 10 years. However, Alabama’s split sentencing act requires a C felony to be attached with a two-year limit when a defendant has no prior felonies, which is how Madera-Morales was sentenced.
Had Madera-Morales been convicted of manslaughter, state law would have allowed him to be sentenced between two and 20 years and wouldn’t require a split sentence.
Walker said current law regarding criminally negligent homicide DUI does not make sense and the Alabama Legislature needs to consider changing it. He said existing criminal code makes negligent DUI causing serious injury a Class B felony and more punishable than homicide.
