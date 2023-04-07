Travis Havard Greene, 51, of Mobile, Alabama, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2023, with his devoted husband, Jeff, at his side. Travis treasured his spouse of 25 years, and they enjoyed an amazing life filled with two children and six grandchildren, and many great friends and adventures.

Travis Havard Greene

Travis was born in Mobile, Alabama on August 10, 1971, to Buddy and Patricia Greene. After graduating from McGill-Toolen High School and the University of South Alabama, Travis went on to work for the Mobile Airport Authority as Director of Security for twenty-three years. He finished his career, while also finding his true passion, working with special needs children at CLC. Travis retired in 2022 to enjoy spending more time with his family and grandchildren.

