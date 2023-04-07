Travis Havard Greene, 51, of Mobile, Alabama, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2023, with his devoted husband, Jeff, at his side. Travis treasured his spouse of 25 years, and they enjoyed an amazing life filled with two children and six grandchildren, and many great friends and adventures.
Travis was born in Mobile, Alabama on August 10, 1971, to Buddy and Patricia Greene. After graduating from McGill-Toolen High School and the University of South Alabama, Travis went on to work for the Mobile Airport Authority as Director of Security for twenty-three years. He finished his career, while also finding his true passion, working with special needs children at CLC. Travis retired in 2022 to enjoy spending more time with his family and grandchildren.
Being crowned the XXVII king of the Order of Osiris in 2009 was a role he was extremely honored to have held. He was equally as proud to have been named as an ambassador for the city of Mobile.
He was predeceased by Bernard (Buddy) Havard Greene, Father and Jesse and Edwina Sutton, grandparents, Judy S. Vice, Mother-in-law and Tommy T Vice, Jr, Brother-in-law.
He is survived by Jeff Vice (Husband), Patricia Sutton Greene (Mother), Chris (Brother) and April Greene, Sutton Greene (nephew), Tommy T Vice, Sr (Father-in-Law), Mary Kristina (daughter) and Michael Lankford, Karin (daughter) and Buck Kruszewski. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Emma (17), Maelee (16), Maggie (15), Chloee (12), Kaylie (12), Brick Jr (1), and his beloved miniature schnauzer, Jaxon. Finally, there are his in-laws, Anna Leigh Jones and Traci Evans, and his extended family, Lisa Valentine, Peter Zalopany Jr, Michael Strickler, Tripp Atkins, Jana Williston, and Sheridan Hinton.
Services will be held at Mobile Memorial Gardens on April 8, 2023, with visitation at 10am and graveside service at noon. Travis Greene loved flowers, animals, Stevie Nicks, and Jackie Kennedy. The family welcomes flowers or suggests donations be made to a local animal shelter.
