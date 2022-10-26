Intracoastal Bridge_web

ALDOT has plans to build an $87 million road and bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway, just east of the Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores.

 By Gabriel Tynes

Over the past two decades, the goal to have a new bridge spanning the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) to connect the rest of Baldwin County to Alabama’s beaches has seen its fair share of ups and downs. So with the news that the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is finally moving forward with plans for a new bridge, it seemed as though an end to the ongoing saga could be in sight.

But a lawsuit filed last week seeks to stop construction of the bridge altogether. The lawsuit is asking for an “injunction issue prohibiting constructing the proposed new bridge.”

