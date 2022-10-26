Over the past two decades, the goal to have a new bridge spanning the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) to connect the rest of Baldwin County to Alabama’s beaches has seen its fair share of ups and downs. So with the news that the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is finally moving forward with plans for a new bridge, it seemed as though an end to the ongoing saga could be in sight.
But a lawsuit filed last week seeks to stop construction of the bridge altogether. The lawsuit is asking for an “injunction issue prohibiting constructing the proposed new bridge.”
The lawsuit, filed by the Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC), alleges that ALDOT Director John Cooper “abused his position” and through various means attempted to upend the company.
Joe Espy is one of the attorneys representing BCBC and says the damages done by ALDOT under the direction of Cooper could have far-reaching consequences beyond the project in Baldwin County.
“It is a sad day in Alabama when we turn against those who came to the table to provide infrastructure for us in a time when we didn’t have the means,” Espy said in a statement. “This lawsuit is about much more than just damages to the Bridge Company. The damage these actions will do to the state’s reputation in how we have turned on a private partner, threatening them, bullying them and sending them towards bankruptcy will be a cold wind towards anyone looking to partner with Alabama in the future.”
According to the lawsuit, when the need for a bridge was determined in 1996, ALDOT did not have the funds necessary for its construction. This, in turn, allowed for BCBC to secure funding from private investors. As a result, BCBC was then granted a license to collect tolls as a return on its investment.
Through various methods, including forcing BCBC to lower its tolls and condemning BCBC’s property, the complaint alleges Cooper has “been on a mission to destroy BCBC’s contractual rights and force BCBC out of business” and damage the investment value of the existing bridge.
“Director Cooper has attempted to force the bridge company to lower its tolls and relinquish the Baldwin Express Bridge outright and when the company refused, Cooper then ordered his department to proceed with an admittedly unnecessary new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway,” Espy’s statement continued. “Cooper has abused his position as ALDOT director and has acted with intent to harm Bridge Company by totally destroying, or at the very least, substantially undermining, the reasonably expected investment value of the Baldwin Express Bridge.”
The complaint also alleges Cooper has been operating in “bad faith” while continuing to try to revert the bridge to public ownership.
“For the last four years, Director Cooper has strung BCBC along, moved the goalpost at every step, and only reinforced the fact that he is operating in bad faith,” the lawsuit alleges. “Rather than work towards a solution, Director Cooper, by his own admission, has sought to further drive down the value of BCBC in the hopes of undoing the deal and causing it to revert to public ownership.”
The lawsuit also alleges the new bridge — which is set to be constructed 1.1 miles west of the toll bridge in Orange Beach — is moving forward without any proper traffic studies being conducted regarding its necessity.
“No studies have been provided to BCBC or made public which show a need for a bridge at the proposed location,” the complaint reads. “Upon information and belief, no such studies exist. Yet, Director Cooper unilaterally approved the new bridge.”
ALDOT spokesperson Tony Harris said the department is adamant about helping bring a bridge to the area. He also said the lawsuit will only delay the traffic problems facing the area.
“ALDOT wants to build a bridge that reduces traffic congestion and improves quality of life,” Harris said in a statement. “The foreign-owned toll bridge company wants to protect their profits without regard to how long people wait in traffic. This frivolous lawsuit will waste taxpayer money and seeks to delay a local improvement project the area clearly needs. Any delay will only exacerbate the traffic problems on the Gulf Coast and hurt the people of Baldwin County.”
Despite the allegations, ALDOT is sticking by its claim that negotiations regarding the new bridge have always been in good faith and instead, BCBC is to blame for the situation by hinging an agreement with certain requirements that the department views as an attempt to create a monopoly.
“For years, ALDOT engaged in good faith negotiations, but the toll bridge company refused to agree to any requirements to reduce traffic congestion and instead demanded a 50-year guarantee that no other bridge would be built in the area, regardless of need,” Harris said. “This company wanted a promise that their monopoly, which has never worked, would be protected for another 50 years. It’s hard to imagine a worse idea.”
ALDOT recently accepted a bid from Scott Bridge Company based out of Opelika for a total of $51.85 million to move forward with the construction of the new bridge across the ICW.
“Like the many Alabamians and visitors who are tired of sitting in traffic on Alabama’s coast, we look forward to the completion of the free, public bridge,” Harris said.
