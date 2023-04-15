By Rob Holbert

Normally by mid April I’d already be working on my first sunburn, but this freakishly cold weather still has me dressing like it’s winter. I’d also normally spend this week freaking out desperately trying to get all my tax information together before finally filing an extension to give myself more time so I could delay the freaking out until later. But thanks to tornadic activity, the IRS is allowing us to delay filing for six months. I’m hitting snooze on the freakout alarm until October now.
That’s nice of the IRS, isn’t it, especially considering the tornado activity took place in the north part of the county? I feel like they owe me one, anyway. Right after the beginning of the year, I received a letter from the IRS telling me that because of requested changes I’d made to my tax forms, I suddenly owed $3,600 more on last year’s taxes. And it was due at the end of the month.
Just as a matter of policy, once the accountant finishes with my taxes and I’m square with Uncle Sam, I don’t just write the IRS and ask them to tinker with our return, so the news I’d requested changes to last year’s filing came as a huge surprise.
This required a phone call to the IRS, which, as you know, is just behind getting a filling without anesthesia on the fun-o-meter. All that first level could tell me is I had indeed been sent a letter and did actually owe that money. The agent couldn’t tell me what changes I supposedly asked for, but she did give me three months to dispute this decision before payment was due.
I actually went online and got a transcript of my taxes, but it wasn’t any more enlightening. It just showed a $3,600 debt appearing the same day they sent the letter. No explanation. The next stop was a “tax advocate” with the IRS who also couldn’t tell me anything, except to write a letter challenging the decision, if there actually was a decision. I did that, but got no response.
A week before my payment extension was to run out, I called back again to see if anyone read my letter. After a considerable amount of time on the phone, the agent came back to let me know it was a mistake and I no longer owed them anything. Whew!
I’m not sure how many hours I spent calling, writing and worrying about this shakedown letter, but it was significant. So I feel some extra time before the whole process starts over again is in order. Plus there was a tornado.
Time is on your side
Let me give you one small example of why AI isn’t ready to take journalists’ jobs yet. This week, we received a short press release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office saying one of its deputies, Sgt. Daniel Holifield, had been arrested and charged with three counts of theft of property and 10 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. He is the fleet manager for the SO and was accused of stealing three vehicles and forging documents to obtain them.
That’s pretty straight forward. But Scott Johnson, being a curious reporter, decided to look into Holifield a little and discovered he was the highest paid MCSO employee last year. His base salary of roughly $80,000 was augmented by more than 2,600 hours of overtime that brought him almost $150,000 more, giving him a total salary over $230,000. That overtime, along with his regular 40-hour week, means Holifield had to average 90 hours a week every single week of the year. The Sheriff’s Office says his high overtime numbers aren’t part of the investigation and called him a “workhorse” who wanted all the OT he could get, but at the same time, they’re saying he stole cars and forged documents. Maybe there ought to be an investigation into whether he actually worked all those hours.
There’s more to the story, though. Holifield and a few others were singled out in news reports in 2015 for making significant overtime. Back then, former Sheriff Sam Cochran defended Holifield making almost $39,000 in OT as actually being a savings for the department because it was cheaper than hiring another officer. I’m not sure that same logic holds up when Cochran paid almost double his base salary in OT for another 50 hours of work a week. Hiring someone else to work even at $80,000 would save about $70,000 by my estimates, assuming all those hours were really necessary and being worked.
No one begrudges someone making a good living, but it hardly seems like sound financial management to pay more than someone’s base salary in overtime. There’s also the question of whether someone working 90 hours every single week of the year is actually going to be able to do a reasonably good job.
Sheriff Paul Burch implemented a new overtime budget program in January when he took office that allows supervisors to track overtime requests on a monthly basis within their departments, so there’s obviously some emphasis being placed on curbing this now.
Look for more on this story in the coming days. I guess it’s a good thing there are still curious reporters around, right?
Fading star
Alabama Public Disservice Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh was in town this week on the campaign trail for re-election, and our own Kyle Hamrick was there to cover the event.
It’s no surprise Cavanagh spent most of her time talking as if she were running for president against Joe Biden instead of addressing issues handled by her actual office. It’s hard to blame her for trying to keep the focus elsewhere given the miserable job she and her two other commissioners have done in regulating public utilities in Alabama. As I’ve pointed out multiple times, the Disservice Commission has allowed Alabama Power rate increases since 2019 that have amounted to a 26 percent increase in what you’re paying for electricity.
That’s absurd, especially when Alabama Power continues to make above average profits for an electrical utility and Alabamians pay above average rates for juice. There were three electricity rate increases allowed by the Public Disservice Commission last year alone — two in December!
Twinkle loves to blame “woke liberals” and slimy creatures from DC for forcing regulations that require such cost increases, but the fact is her commission does nothing to make sure rate payers are getting a square deal. Alabama Power simply needs to ask for a rate increase and it’s granted. APCO should be forced to open their books to show the public exactly how they are spending the money Twinkle and her crew allow them to exact from us.
How much does APCO waste on advertising they don’t need, on paying Matrix to hire private investigators to follow people, on lobbying, on buying coverage from media outlets, on creating their own “news” organizations, etc.? Twinkle should know those things before she votes “aye” for another rate increase, but she’s so completely in the bag for Alabama Power that would never happen.
Cavanaugh also once again defended Alabama Power charging residents for generating their own electricity via solar panels. The logic used to defend this is essentially that other people are having to pay to keep up “the grid” so those generating their own electricity will still be able to buy that sweet Alabama Power ‘lectricity when they need it. That argument is so dumb it defies description.
If someone turns the power off at their house and goes on vacation, Alabama Power doesn’t charge them for grid upkeep while they’re away. By the same token, people who use very little electricity have the same access to the grid as those who use tons of it, and they’re not charged extra. The concept that people having solar panels at their homes somehow causes others to carry an unfair financial burden is just a smokescreen.
It’s quite clear Alabama Power simply doesn’t want people finding ways to get electricity without paying them, and Twinkle and the boys allow them to punish those who try. Utilities in other states have tried this and gotten slapped down. See Florida, for example.
Twinkle also offered her full-throated support for the burial of 21 million tons of toxic coal ash in the Tensaw Delta at Plant Barry in an unlined clay pit that is already leaching poisons into the groundwater. She labeled anyone who doesn’t think this is a great idea as a woke environmentalist, while also lauding the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) as the heroes fighting against overregulation.
Cavanaugh will carry the water for Alabama Power no matter what the company does. She’s hardly an objective advocate for Alabama’s rate payers. As we reported a few weeks ago, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency blasted Alabama Power’s plan for burying their toxic waste in the Delta, explaining that currently more than 40 percent of it is currently sitting in the groundwater and even after the company’s plan is executed, 23 percent would remain in contact with the water. The EPA also blasted ADEM’s approval of the plan.
To Twinkle, this is all about liberals and Biden and whatever other left-wing bogeymen will get voters excited, but someone in her position should put ratepayers ahead of the corporations and her own political ambitions.
If you like toxic waste being buried in the Delta and Alabama Power’s constant rate hikes, you may want to keep Twinkle around. But if you do care about what you’re paying for power and don’t want to see our most amazing natural resources destroyed, her positions may be disappointing, even if they’re not surprising.
It's sad that the majority of voters don't think for themselves and consider the policies of a candidate or their qualifications but continue to cast their vote for the same party and the same people who have done nothing for them because that's what their grandparents did or their parents, etc. It's also sad that some voters are not thinking adults rational enough to overlook someone's personality but instead vote for someone whose administration is trashing our economy and causing the worst inflation since 1980, erasing the security of our border and is not capable of being on the world stage without making him and our country look weak. And it's just going to get worse the next two years. So I hope those people are happy they stuck it to "angry orange man" and in the meantime, stuck it to themselves.
I'm not quite sure why this comment I made is under an article in November 2022 is under an article that is not of the same subject and is dated in March, 2023.
