Good morning and Happy (belated) Fourth of July!
Hopefully you still have all of your fingers intact and didn’t lose an eye in the annual family bottle rocket war. With any luck you also served as your family’s version of Joey Chestnut and put away a sickening amount of hot dogs. Nothing like nitrates and TNT to celebrate our nation’s birth.
There’s a good chance you’re reading this on the Bayway while trying to get back into town, so I’ll help you try to pass the grueling hours of sitting in traffic.
We stayed fairly local for the Fourth following up a weekend in Ft. Lauderdale last week so we could see how the other half of the top .01 percent live. Thurston Howell III would have felt poor there, particularly after looking at the yachts — one after another — lining the river and canals. It’s a really nice town and maybe just a bit more highbrow than we’re used to down on the DIP.
For example … walking past a 7/11, one of our friends pointed out how there was opera music blaring from speakers outside the building. He explained that there had been a problem with homeless people congregating outside the convenience store until some genius had the idea of pumping opera into the parking lot. Apparently the homeless, as a group, don’t enjoy opera. Who knew?
That idea could translate here. Let’s blast “Madame Butterfly” on every corner in LoDa and see what happens.
Anyway, the trip had lots of high points that centered around eating in great restaurants and puttering down the river gawking at the mansions and ridiculously large yachts and wondering where we’d gone wrong in life. But my personal highlight involved nothing the least bit highbrow — a trip to the Florida Everglades.
It was almost a two-hour drive from Lauderdale, right through the heart of the swamp to a place called Everglades City. To rip off our local comedic king Killer Beaz, if you haven’t been to Everglades City, save up! That place is about as far away from anything shiny and posh as you can get in Florida, and if you love mosquitoes, you may think you’ve died and gone to Heaven. Or that could just be the malaria talking.
The airboat ride through the mangroves was pretty wild. I was a bit concerned at first because for about 20 minutes we just puttered around at 5 mph looking for alligators. Man, we got gators, I want to go fast! Eventually the captain punched it and we were gliding down long corridors of mangroves and drifting sideways around corners like we were at the Daytona 500. The pilot’s skills were impressive.
Maybe almost as thrilling, though, was the Skunkape Research Center we visited on our way back to civilization. The Skunkape is essentially the southern, swampy version of Bigfoot and the research center in a place called Ochopee, Florida, is Ground Zero for the mythical creatures. It was named USA Today’s #2 roadside attraction in the U.S. last year and the airboat captain even gave us free tickets to the research center, so how could we not go?
While there were no actual, live Skunkapes on the premises — they were probably off in some lab somewhere being observed from behind a two-way mirror — there was a huge statue of one and plenty of Skunkape-related merchandise. The center also features several huge non-native snakes and a few alligators. I’m not sure why, but they were fun to look at.
I bought the obligatory T-shirt and considered purchasing some candy called “Bigfoot Scat,” but thought better of it.
We thought about swinging by the new “Alligator Alcatraz” prison that’s causing such an uproar, but none of us had our birth certificates, so we didn’t want to risk it.
An epic mess
Scott Johnson reported this week on the continuing saga involving Mobile Chamber of Commerce CEO Bradley Byrne’s involvement in a property dispute on Dauphin Island that has drawn severe criticism of the former Congressman for conflicts of interest regarding his work as a lobbyist while also leading the Chamber.
Byrne’s actions now appear likely to have him and the Chamber subpoenaed in a lawsuit involving the Dauphin Island Property Owners Association and a group of homeowners. Byrne signed a correction deed that was filed in March that essentially backs up the contentions of the POA and the Town of Dauphin Island in the suit. The only problem is that Byrne is listed in federal documents filed since 2022 as one of three lobbyists for Adams Reese representing the Town of Dauphin Island.
Byrne has attempted to brush off this seeming conflict by claiming he was never paid to lobby for Dauphin Island, although he has not explained how he is compensated for his lobbying work on behalf of the town. Further complicating matters, Adams and Reese are listed on the correction deed as having prepared the document. In a nutshell, it appears Byrne, as head of the Chamber, signed a document prepared by the law firm that employs him as a lobbyist in support of a position advantageous to that firm’s client, for whom Byrne is also listed in federal records as a lobbyist.
Perhaps being dragged into court via a subpoena will force Byrne to attempt to explain how all of this is kosher, because he sure won’t do it otherwise. Byrne appears to think saying next to nothing is his best hope of riding out the storm.
The issues presented by Byrne moonlighting as a lobbyist while leading the Chamber have always been present, but were ignored by the Chamber’s board of directors when they hired him. Instead of taking care to prevent even the appearance of a conflict, though, Byrne has continuously muddied the waters between his multiple jobs. As I’ve said before, at this point, when Bradley Byrne’s mouth is moving, we have no idea who’s paying for what’s coming out. His credibility is shot.
It’s hard to imagine either the Chamber or Adams Reese are happy about all of this becoming public, especially with the specter of being dragged into court. One or both should cut bait and get rid of him.
There’s also the question of whether the State Bar should look into the matter. The ethical issues here are epic.
Seismic shift?
Jermaine Burrell and Lawrence Battiste dropping out of the Mobile mayor’s race last week and throwing their support behind State Rep. Barbara Drummond definitely applies pressure on the three other remaining candidates.
I don’t really think their endorsements mean much, but given Mobile’s historical voting patterns, Drummond being the lone Black candidate should be a positive for her. For whatever reason, Mobilians have tended to overwhelmingly vote for candidates of their same ethnicity, so unless there’s a major shift in that trend, Drummond could scoop up nearly all the Black vote in August.
Even prior to Burrell and Battiste throwing in the towel, I thought Drummond was well positioned to make the runoff. Now, it’s really hard to imagine she won’t.
Now, I did have one political operative involved in one of the campaigns say he believes County Commissioner Connie Hudson and former Police Chief Paul Prine could each draw more than 10 percent of the Black vote. Seeing more than 20 percent of the Black vote go for White candidates would indeed be an epic departure from traditional voting patterns. Of course, this operative also argued Burrell and Battiste would not drop out of the race, so a rock of salt has been taken.
I don’t think it’s likely Drummond can get more than 50 percent of the vote to win it all in August. Her political godfather, Sam Jones, drew diminishing interest in his last two runs and her close ties to him aren’t likely to have people terribly excited. Still, it seems like the road just got harder for either Hudson, former District Court Judge Spiro Cheriogotis or former MPD Chief Paul Prine to slide into that second spot for the runoff.
Of course, as always, turnout will matter most and there are a lot of new citizens voting for the first time, so there are a lot of different ways the pie can be cut.
It’s just hard to look at past elections and not feel like Drummond’s campaign picked up a lot of steam last week.
