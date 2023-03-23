A total of 10 teams from the Lagniappe coverage area are ranked or received votes in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) softball polls, but only five of those teams are among the Top 10 teams in their respective classifications. The area’s highest-ranked teams in this week’s polls are Fairhope in Class 7A and Orange Beach in Class 4A, both of which are ranked No. 2.
In Class 7A, Alma Bryant, Daphne and Mary G. Montgomery received votes, while in Class 6A Saraland is No. 7 and Baldwin County received votes. In Class 5A, Faith Academy received votes, with Mobile Christian at No, 8 and Satsuma at No. 9 in Class 4A.
This week’s No. 1-ranked teams are Thompson (7A), Wetumpka (6A), Springville (5A), Curry (4A), Plainview (3A), Wicksburg (2A), Skyline (1A) and Macon East (Alabama Independent School Association).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
