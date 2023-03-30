The Orange Beach Makos, who won the past two Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 2A softball state titles, hold the No. 2 ranking in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 4A rankings. Also ranked No. 2 this week is Fairhope, the Pirates holding that spot in the Class 7A poll.
The Makos and Pirates are the highest-ranked teams from the Lagniappe coverage area in this week’s polls. Twelves teams from the area are either ranked or received votes in the polls.
Other area teams ranked in the Top 10 this week include No. 9 Saraland (Class 6A), No. 9 Mobile Christian (4A) and No. 10 Satsuma.
Local teams receiving votes but not ranked this week include Alma Bryant, Baker, Daphne and Mary G. Montgomery (7A), Baldwin County (6A) and Faith Academy and Gulf Shores (5A).
The top-ranked teams this week include Thompson (7A), Wetumpka (6A), Springville (5A), Curry (4A), Plainview (3A), Wicksburg (2A), Skyline (1A) and Macon East (Alabama Independent School Association).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
