The move up in classification hasn’t changed Orange Beach’s ranking in softball. The Makos, who won the past two Class 2A state titles in their first two seasons of competition, jumped up to Class 4A in this year’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) reclassifications. But the Makos are still No. 1 according to the first Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) state rankings.
Orange Beach is the only team in the Lagniappe coverage area holding a No. 1 softball ranking this week and is one of just eight schools from the area ranked or receiving votes in the poll, all coming in just two classifications — Class 4A and Class 7A.
In Class 4A, Orange Beach is No. 1 and Satsuma is ranked No. 7 while Mobile Christian is also receiving votes. In Class 7A, Fairhope is ranked No. 2, with Alma Bryant, Baker, Daphne and Mary G. Montgomery receiving votes.
The other No. 1 teams in the first poll include Thompson (7A), Wetumpka (6A), Springville (5A), Plainview (3A), Wicksburg (2A), Skyline (1A) and Macon East (Alabama Independent School Association).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
