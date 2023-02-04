Senior Bowl

American team WR Jalen Wayne of South Alabama makes a catch against National team DB Jakorian Bennett, a Mobile native

 Mike Kittrell

Playing on his home field for the last time, South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne closed out his Reese’s Senior Bowl experience with a solid performance for the American team. Wayne, who played his final season of high school football at Spanish Fort, hauled in eight passes for 50 yards at Hancock Whitney Stadium and was the American’s leading receiver in a 27-10 loss to the National team Saturday afternoon.

Wayne, the Jaguars’ No. 3 receiver this past season in yards but tops in touchdown catches with nine, was targeted 12 times by the various quarterbacks on the American roster.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

