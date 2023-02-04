Playing on his home field for the last time, South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne closed out his Reese’s Senior Bowl experience with a solid performance for the American team. Wayne, who played his final season of high school football at Spanish Fort, hauled in eight passes for 50 yards at Hancock Whitney Stadium and was the American’s leading receiver in a 27-10 loss to the National team Saturday afternoon.
Wayne, the Jaguars’ No. 3 receiver this past season in yards but tops in touchdown catches with nine, was targeted 12 times by the various quarterbacks on the American roster.
“It was great, just having fun out here,” Wayne said afterward. “(I was) taking advantage of all the targets, so it was fun.”
He was targeted on a hoped-for touchdown pass late in the game, but Mobile native Jakorian Bennett of Maryland stepped in front and picked off the pass.
“I never got to play Jakorian in high school because he was a lot younger than me. But going against him today was a lot of fun. We were able to challenge each other.”
Wayne said he enjoyed his last game at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
“It felt good,” he said. “I think I got more catches than I ever did when I was in a South jersey, so it was a lot of fun.”
As for the Senior Bowl experience, Wayne said, “It was definitely a great opportunity. I’m humble and grateful for it. I just had a lot of fun going against these great guys and great competition.”
Wayne had suffered an ankle injury and Friday he told Lagniappe’s Brady Petree he didn’t think he would be able to play in Saturday’s game. But when game time rolled around he pushed through the injury and played.
“My ankle hurts so bad right now,” he said afterward. “But I just had to come out and play. I couldn’t be sitting on the sideline watching.”
OTHER LOCAL PLAYERS: Wayne was one of two South Alabama players in the game, joining cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. On the first possession of the game, he broke up a pass in the end zone that forced the Nationals to attempt a field goal. He also had four total tackles, two of those being solo stops.
“(That was a) great moment right there,” he said of the pass breakup. “I had a little fade ball and I had to contest that catch right there.”
As to his week of work, Luter added, “It was a great experience. Once again, being able to play on this field one more time. It was special. … I definitely (got better this week). With the NFL coaches who came and taught us new stuff, I definitely learned a lot. Every day was a good one. My goal was to make sure that each day was solid and each day was one of those solid days. It was definitely a blessing. It was great.”
Other local players in the game included Bennett, who played his prep career at McGill-Toolen. He made his final play on the field a big one as he intercepted a pass intended for Wayne who had slipped behind him near the end zone in the final seconds of the game. Bennett also four tackles, all solo stops, including one tackle for a loss.
“It’s crazy, I ended my bowl game with a pick and I ended the Senior Bowl with a pick,” he said. “You can’t ask for nothing better. … It was a zone. I was just reading the quarterback and trying to make a play.”
As for his week, Bennett said, “It’s been a good experience, being with these great players and great coaches, you couldn’t ask for nothing better. I enjoyed myself and I got better. I’m just trying to stay focused.”
He credited the nationals coaching staff for the victory.
“All thanks to Coach (Grady) Brown, Coach (Justin) Hood, Coach Bobby (Maffei), all those coaches. They did a great job in preparing us,” Bennett said.
Troy linebacker Carlton Martial did not take part in Saturday’s game because of a lower back problem suffered after Tuesday’s practice. He said the experience of being in the meetings and having a chance to talk with NFL scouts and coaches made the week worthwhile.
“The biggest thing coming here was to compete and showcase my talent, but also to learn and I feel that’s what I did this week,” Martial said.
As for his injury, he said it just failed to heal enough to allow him to play in Saturday’s game.
“I got close but the coaches said, hey, sit back, don’t push it if you know that there’s the possibility you could hurt something else out there. That kind of held me back but it was a smart decision,” he said.
He said he will continue training and he intends to have a Pro Day workout in a few weeks that could help in terms of his NFL Draft hopes.
SIDELINE DUTY: There were at least four players on both the American and National teams that were dressed only in jerseys on Saturday, and as such did not take part in the game. The list of players included Troy linebacker Carlton Martial on the national team. He suffered lower back issues following Tuesday’s first practice and missed both the Wednesday and Thursday practices, so his inactivity Saturday was not surprising. Other National players who did not take part in Saturday’s game include Ohio State offensive lineman Dwand Jones, Kentucky defensive back Keidron Smith and Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan.
Among the American team players out of action on Saturday was Auburn linebacker Eku Leota. Others included Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon, TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila and TCU defensive lineman Dylan Horton. Auburn defensive lineman Derick Hall also didn’t play in the game. He was in street clothes on the sideline. Auburn’s Leota suffered an injury late in the week that held him out of the game.
‘YOUNG’ TEAM: The coaching staff for the American team couldn’t yell, “Young, get in there,” because it could have created a problem. The coaches couldn’t even say, “Byron Young, get in there,” without causing confusion. That’s because there were three players on the roster whose last name was Young, two of them named Byron Young. And to make things even a little more confusing, they are all defensive linemen.
Byron Young from Alabama wore No. 47 and had B. Young on the back of his jersey, while Byron Young from Tennessee wore No. 6 and had By. Young on the back of his jersey. The remaining Young, Cameron Young of Mississippi State, wore No. 93 and had C. Young on his jersey.
The National team did not have any players named Young on its roster.
MASCOTS APLENTY: Not only did the Senior Bowl feature some of the top college football players from this past season, but at Saturday’s game several of the more well-known college mascots were on the field as well. Among those arriving for the day’s activities included Aubie from Auburn, Big Al from the University of Alabama and Southpaw and Miss Pawla from South Alabama, roaming their home field. T-Roy from Troy University was also on hand. Other mascots in attendance included those from Oregon, Texas, Texas Tech, Iowa and Syracuse. Of course, the Reese’s mascot, Cuppy, was also at the game and participated in activities throughout the week.
Also taking part in the game was the Southern University band — "The Human Jukebox" — which performed at halftime, and the New Orleans Saints cheerleaders.
