There were no big hurdles for former Mobile Christian standout Grant Jay in his transition from high school baseball to the college game. The freshman catcher at Dallas Baptist (DBU) has fit right in with his new team and together they are headed to the NCAA Tournament this week at Oklahoma State.

Dallas Baptist, 45-14, is the No. 2 seed behind the home team Cowboys, a team they faced twice in the regular season, both teams getting a win. Jay has been a key member of the DBU team. Playing in 55 games, he has a .337 batting average with 60 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, 21 home runs, 62 runs batted in, 55 runs scored, 35 walks, 142 total bases, a .798 slugging percentage and eight stolen bases.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

