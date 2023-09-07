The third week of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) football season is delivering some important games in the Lagniappe coverage area. There are several games that carry regional standings implications, but three that truly stand out at this point in the season — Foley at Mary G. Montgomery (MGM) in Class 7A, Region 1, Gulf Shores at Faith Academy in Class 5A, Region 1 and St. Paul’s at Saraland in Class 6A, Region 1.
Last season, Foley won the 7A, Region 1 crown and MGM made the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. The progress of both teams continues — Foley under head coach Deric Scott and MGM led by head coach Zach Golson — and this week’s game will give one of those teams a step up on the regional championship race. MGM is Lagniappe’s Team of the Week for its victory at then-Class 5A No. 2-ranked Charles Henderson last week in Troy. Friday’s game matches No. 8-ranked MGM against the No. 9-ranked Lions in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) poll.
The Lagniappe Game of the Week this week is Gulf Shores at Faith Academy. The two teams faced each other twice last year, with Gulf Shores winning the regular-season meeting 22-12 but Faith Academy avenged the loss in a big game, taking a 20-14 victory in the Class 5A state quarterfinals. Heading into Friday’s game, Faith Academy is ranked No. 3 by the ASWA, with Gulf Shores ranked No. 8 this week.
St. Paul’s already has two big wins under its belt locally, having defeated UMS-Wright in its season-opener and McGill-Toolen last week. Saraland, the defending Class 6A state champion, which beat Lipscomb Academy out of Nashville, Tenn., on national television in Week 1 and followed with a shutout of Murphy last week, is picking up where it left off last season. The Spartans are the top-ranked team in the ASWA Class 6A poll, with St. Paul’s entering the Top 10 this week at No. 10.
Here is a look at all of this week’s games involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area (all games will start at 7 p.m.):
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.