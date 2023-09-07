Prep football

The third week of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) football season is delivering some important games in the Lagniappe coverage area. There are several games that carry regional standings implications, but three that truly stand out at this point in the season — Foley at Mary G. Montgomery (MGM) in Class 7A, Region 1, Gulf Shores at Faith Academy in Class 5A, Region 1 and St. Paul’s at Saraland in Class 6A, Region 1.

Last season, Foley won the 7A, Region 1 crown and MGM made the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. The progress of both teams continues — Foley under head coach Deric Scott and MGM led by head coach Zach Golson — and this week’s game will give one of those teams a step up on the regional championship race. MGM is Lagniappe’s Team of the Week for its victory at then-Class 5A No. 2-ranked Charles Henderson last week in Troy.  Friday’s game matches No. 8-ranked MGM against the No. 9-ranked Lions in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) poll.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

