Prep football

Fairhope head coach Tim Carter talks to his team

 Mike Kittrell

Tim Carter called his team together. He had something he wanted to say to them. So before his players joined with family members, other students and friends to celebrate a 17-14, come-from-behind victory on the road over Spanish Fort Thursday night, he gave them quite the compliment.

“That was an unbelievable, gutsy win, maybe the gutsiest win I’ve had in my career,” Carter, who is in his ninth season as Fairhope’s head coach and his 22nd year as a head coach, said. He later told them, “You absolutely dominated the fourth quarter.”

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

