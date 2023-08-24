Tim Carter called his team together. He had something he wanted to say to them. So before his players joined with family members, other students and friends to celebrate a 17-14, come-from-behind victory on the road over Spanish Fort Thursday night, he gave them quite the compliment.
“That was an unbelievable, gutsy win, maybe the gutsiest win I’ve had in my career,” Carter, who is in his ninth season as Fairhope’s head coach and his 22nd year as a head coach, said. He later told them, “You absolutely dominated the fourth quarter.”
Trailing 14-3 at halftime, the Pirates, who received just one vote in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 7A preseason poll, shut out the Class 6A No. 9-ranked Toros in the final two periods and used a 64-yard touchdown run by Desmond Thomas up the middle of the Spanish Fort defense to put Fairhope in front 17-14 thanks to the addition of Campbell Mackellar’s extra-point kick with 5:21 left to play.
“I saw the light and I just went,” Thomas said of the scoring run. Asked what he was thinking when he found daylight, Thomas said, “Don’t fall. Don’t fall. Just keep going.”
The victory is the second in a row for the Pirates over Spanish Fort. Last year’s came in dramatic fashion as well. Nolan Phillips intercepted a Spanish Fort pass on the game’s final play and returned it 75 yards for the game-winning touchdown in a 34-28 decision.
Thursday night’s win, in the season-opening game for both teams, had Carter enjoying the moment and providing some additional praise for his team
“Our kids didn’t stop. They battled back,” Carter said. “It was a hard-fought game all the way to the end. I am really, really proud of our kids. This is a good way to start the season. Desmond made a great run. We just never could break one out. We were on the verge and (Spanish Fort) would pull us down. They were doing a great job of pursuit. But he kept his feet going and broke a tackle and he was off to the races. Desmond’s got a gift and we’ve got a lot of weapons on offense. (Quarterback) Preston (Godfrey) is who makes us go, but that front six for Spanish Fort is as good as we’ll play. That was a good testament to our offense growing a little bit.
“It will be a long, fun season, but this will be a memory they’ll always have.”
Fairhope was on offense to open the game and drove down the field effectively, though a big loss on a reverse play that didn’t work stalled the drive and led to a 27-yard Mackellar field goal and a 3-0 lead. Spanish Fort would respond with quarterback Aaden Shamburger scoring a touchdown from three yards out and Cameron Lytle adding the point-after kick. With 9:16 left in the half, Nehemiah Hixon scored on a 3-yard run to boost the Toros’ lead to 14-3. With 7.8 seconds to go in the half Lytle attempted a 38-yard field goal but the kick was blocked.
The second half belonged to the Pirates, especially the fourth quarter when they scored a pair of touchdowns. Carter said his team’s strong conditioning enabled them to dominate the final 12-minute period and proved key to the victory.
Both teams suffered turnovers in the third quarter, with Spanish Fort’s Bishop Burkhalter coming up with an interception and the Pirates recovering a fumble that snuffed out a Toros’ drive.
With 10:12 left in the game, Godfrey burst up the middle for a 4-yard scoring run that cut the Spanish Fort lead to 14-10. The Pirates’ defense began to take charge and the momentum in the game moved to the Fairhope sidelines. The Pirates started their game-winning drive on their own 19 and Thomas found daylight, then the end zone, putting them in front for the second time.
With four minutes to play, Spanish Fort’s offense picked up a couple of first downs but got no big plays. The Fairhope defense, on a fourth down-and-3 play, stopped Shamburger short of the first down marker with only seconds remaining to play, sealing the win.
“I thought they had a good gameplan,” Spanish Fort head coach Chase Smith said of Fairhope following the game. “They made some adjustments. We’ve just got to correct the mistakes with flags (penalties). The kids played well enough to win tonight and the flags, it’s on me. It’s my loss, it’s on me.
“We turned the ball over, we kept them in the game with flags (which) extended drives. You can’t do that against a real good 7A opponent. But again, that’s on me to have them ready. So we’re going to go to work.”
Fairhope travels to Choctawhatchee, Fla., next Friday night while Spanish Fort remains at home to face Blount in a 6A, Region 1 matchup.
