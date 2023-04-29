Seven teams from the Lagniappe coverage area remain alive in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state baseball playoffs following this past weekend’s games. Class 1A-6A teams played for the second week while the weekend marked the start of Class 7A playoff games.
The local teams headed to next week’s best-of-three series include St. Luke’s in Class 2A, UMS-Wright and Bayside Academy in Class 4A, St. Paul’s in Class 5A, Saraland and Spanish Fort in Class 6A and Baker in Class 7A.
St. Luke’s will face G.W. Long in the third round of the 2A playoffs this week, while UMS-Wright plays Trinity and Bayside Academy faces American Christian in Class 4A. St. Paul’s will meet Demopolis in Class 5A, with Saraland and Spanish Fort facing off in Class 6A. Baker is set to face Smiths Station in Class 7A.
In Class 2A play, St. Luke’s split with Wicksburg on Friday, losing the opener 8-0 but claiming a 5-0 win in the second game. On Saturday, the 16-15 Wildcats took an 11-6 win to advance to the next round. Bayshore Christian, which won the past two Class 1A state crowns, had its first season in 2A play end on Saturday. The Eagles split with Pike Liberal Arts, the former Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) member, on Friday. Pike won the first game 9-6, but Bayshore won 11-9 in the second, setting up a deciding game on Saturday. Pike won Game 3 in a 7-0 decision.
In Class 3A, Providence Christian swept Cottage Hill Christian in a Friday doubleheader, 1-0 and 13-3.
UMS-Wright, now 23-11 on the year, swept Geneva 9-3 and 11-1 on Friday. Bayside Academy needed three games to top Bibb County. The teams split on Friday, Bayside taking an 11-4 win but falling 8-0 in the second game. The Admirals, 22-9, took Game 3 with a 10-5 victory. Satsuma’s season ended against Trinity, losing 10-0 and 5-1 on Friday.
In Class 5A, St. Paul’s is the only local team still alive. The Saints, 23-8, swept Tallassee on Friday, winning 16-4 and 4-3.
Saraland and Spanish Fort both won in Class 6A sweeps. Saraland, 26-8, topped Helena on the road 4-2 and 11-1, while the Toros, 25-24, defeated Northridge 1-0 and 10-3. The rivals meet this week, the winning team heading to the state semifinals.
In Class 7A, four local teams were involved in first-round game but Baker was the only team to advance. The Hornets, 24-15, beat Prattville 4-2 and 11-1 on Friday. Smiths Station swept Fairhope 9-7 and 2-0, while Central-Phenix City swept Daphne 8-1 and 9-0 and Enterprise won the best-of-three series against Mary G. Montgomery. MGM lost the opener 5-0 but won the second game 6-2. Enterprise came back with a 2-0 Saturday win.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
