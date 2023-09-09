No one had to mention the importance of Friday night’s game to players on either sideline of the Gulf Shores-Faith Academy game on Faith’s home field. The teams played each other twice a year ago, with Gulf Shores winning in the regular season and Faith Academy winning in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs.
For the Dolphins of Gulf Shores, their playoff loss provided more sting than their regular-season win offered satisfaction. As head coach Mark Hudspeth noted earlier this week, Gulf Shores placed a big circle around the date of the game on the team calendar.
Friday night, the wait paid off and the result tilted in the Dolphins’ favor as they collected a 31-16 victory over the Rams in a key 5A, Region 1 game, the first region game for both teams.
“We’ve had a chip on our shoulder for one year now, and I’m just proud of our team,” Gulf Shores head coach Mark Hudspeth said. “It’s important. We’ve got a long season. This team (Faith Academy) is really good and they are going to be a playoff team, without a doubt. They are loaded with talent. I’m just very proud of my team tonight. We’ve overcome a lot this week, and seeing our guys and the way they responded to adversity and came out tonight and played their hearts out, I’m really proud of them.”
Hudspeth said three starters were suspended for Friday’s game — defensive back-wide receiver Braden Jackson, defensive back Carter Byrd and linebacker Jamichael Garrett, who transferred to Gulf Shores from Oxford.
“We’re going to do the right things,” Hudspeth said. “Those guys will be back. But when you break a team rule, that was disappointing. Our guys stepped up. We’ve got a next-man mentality and some guys stepped up tonight.”
Perhaps most notable in that respect was North Carolina State commit Ronnie Royal, who played defensive back, running back, punt returner, receiver and Wildcat quarterback for the Dolphins. There were at least three times when he appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in the game, but each time he returned to the field a couple of plays later.
“I’m fine. I’m always fine,” Royal said afterward. “I’m always here for my teammates. It’s not just me. It’s not a me thing. I have to do it for my teammates. They need me so I’m going to give them me.”
Faith Academy entered the game ranked No. 3 in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers (ASWA) Class 5A poll, while Gulf Shores is ranked No. 8.
Royal scored a late touchdown that put the game away for Gulf Shores, finding the end zone from four yards out from the Wildcat formation after picking up four yards and a fourth-down-and-2 play from the 8 yard line with 1:38 to play.
And while the Dolphins rolled up 31 points, it was the defensive effort against the Rams that attracted Hudspeth’s attention.
“Very physical game,” he said. “I’ll tell you, our defense — this game, the score really didn’t show how well our defense played. (Faith Academy) had a pick six for one score and they broke one long run. Other than that, that’s all they had. Our defense played lights out, the offense put some big points up. I made a bad call on that turnover (pick six). That was the head coach’s fault and they ran it back for a touchdown. I’ll take credit for that one. That was a bad call. But our guys battled and we played physical.”
Gulf Shores’ Elijah Myers came up with an interception of a Jarrett Daughtry pass on Faith’s first play from scrimmage. Later, Gulf Shores recovered a fumble when the snap on a punt attempt was mishandled and the Dolphins took over at the Faith 19. Moments later, Kolin Wilson scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run to put the Dolphins up 7-0. They moved to 14-0 when Judson Harris threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Isaiah Hammac before the end of the first period.
Faith got on the scoreboard moments later when Ty Goodwill took a quick pitch and dashed 80 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. But Gulf Shores responded late in the second quarter when Wilson scored on a 12-yard run, making it 21-7 at halftime.
A 37-yard field goal by Will Langston made it 24-7 in the third quarter and it appeared the Dolphins might run away with the game, especially when they faced third-and goal from the 2. But Faith’s Jaeden Simmons stepped in front of a Harris pass, picked it off and returned it 98 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown. A few moments later a high snap over the punter’s head presented the Rams with a safety and suddenly Gulf Shores led just 24-16. But no other scoring threats materialized for the Rams, Royal tacked on the late touchdown and the Dolphins moved to 3-0 on the year.
“This means a lot,” Royal said of the win. “… That game (last year), when we lost it, it hit us hard. We wanted to come back and get that win so bad. We had a couple of players out and we had to deal with some issues and all that stuff, but we came back and we played like a family and we won the game for Gulf Shores.”
Faith Academy head coach Jack French said he was impressed with Gulf Shores’ play.
“We’ve got a long way to go, we just didn’t know it. They showed us,” French said. “That’s about all I can say. We can get it done if we want to bad enough. I think we showed moments of what we could do. And I’ll say this, you’ve got to tighten your belt every time if you’re going to stop that bunch, especially No. 2 (Royal). He’s the real deal now. He can take a lot. He’s the guy that anybody would love to have. We had them spurts and we showed what we’re capable of, we just couldn’t keep it going. We never were consistent. That’s my fault.”
Gulf Shores returns home to face UMS-Wright in a Class 5A, Region 1 matchup next Friday, while Faith Academy plays at B.C. Rain in a region game in what will be the first of three straight road games for the Rams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.