The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) golf season comes to an end this week with its annual state tournament Monday and Tuesday. Five area teams — UMS-Wright, Gulf Shores and Bayside Academy in boys’ competition, UMS-Wright and Spanish Fort in girls’ competition — will chase state crowns. Four of the five were sub-state champs. Spanish Fort was sub-state runner-up.
There are also several golfers from the area who have qualified to play for individual honors as well.
The tournament will be played on the Lake and Links courses at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Grand National Golf Course in Auburn. The top two teams and the top two individual players not members of qualifying teams in last week’s sub-state tournaments earned spots in the state tournament.
Here is a list of the qualifying teams from the South sub-state tournaments for this week’s tournament, as well as the individual players to qualify with their sub-state scores. Also, the top scorer for local qualifying teams is noted along with the golf course where the sub-state tournament was played:
BOYS
CLASS 7A at Azalea City Golf Course in Mobile: Teams: Enterprise, Auburn. Individuals: Tripp Duke, Fairhope, 70; Brody Quattlebaum, Fairhope, 72.
CLASS 6A at Capitol Hill (Legislator Course) in Prattville: Teams: UMS-Wright, Northridge. Individuals: Josiah Gilbert, Stanhope Elmore, 66; Jackson Spybey, Spanish Fort, 71. UMS top scorer: Ken Brown, 70.
CLASS 5A at Craft Farms in Gulf Shores: Teams: Gulf Shores, Demopolis. Individuals: Austin McKnight, Rehobeth, 76; Preston Dowling, John Carroll, 79. Gulf Shores top scorer: Graham Stewart, 78.
CLASS 4A at Rock Creek in Fairhope: Teams: Bayside Academy, Jackson. Individuals: William Savoy, Houston Academy, 75; Andrew Turner, American Christian, 77. Bayside’s top scorer: Luke Ferguson, 75.
CLASS 3A at Lagoon Park in Montgomery: Teams: Opp, Trinity. Individuals: Tanner Reasley, Northside Methodist, 79; Eli Somner, St. James, 81.
CLASS 1A-2A at Cambrian Ridge in Greenville: Teams: Pike Liberal Arts, Elba. Individuals: Michael Heaton, Bayshore Christian, 75; Dylan Roberts, Southeastern 74.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A at Azalea City Golf Course in Mobile: Teams: UMS-Wright, Auburn. Individuals: Katelyn Foster, Baker, 72; Addison Spears, Fairhope, 74. UMS top scorer: Frances Brown, 70.
CLASS 6A at Capitol Hill (Senator Course) in Prattville: Teams: Pike Road, Spanish Fort. Individuals: Shiloh Gilbert, Millbrook, 79; Molly Burks, Spanish Fort, 86. Spanish Fort top scorer: Ashlynd Madden, 79.
CLASS 4A-5A at Lagoon Park in Montgomery: Teams: Trinity, Northside. Individuals: Kylee Lynn, Beauregard, 70; Alley Beth Waldrop, Orange Beach, 74.
CLASS 1A-2A at Highland Oaks in Dothan: Teams: Tuscaloosa Academy, Houston Academy. Individuals: Julie Waldo, Alabama Christian, 70; Kate King, Wicksburg, 82.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.