McGill-Toolen rising senior Michael Crocker carded a final-round score of 2-under-par 70 Thursday to win the Alabama Boys State Junior golf championship. Crocker, who has committed to sign with Alabama, turned in a three-day, 54-hole score of 12 under at Goose Pond Colony Resort Golf Club in Scottsboro.
He won the tournament by one shot over Huntsville’s Andrew Hinson, who shot a 1-under score of 71 on Thursday. The two players shared the lead heading into Thursday’s final round. Fairhope’s Trip Duke, who played alongside Crocker and Hinson in the day’s final pairing, shot a final-round score of 3-under 69 to finish at 9 under for the tournament and claim sole possession of third place.
“It feels good,” Crocker said of winning the championship. “I’m just really happy right now.”
Crocker shot rounds of 66-68-70—204 in collecting the win. He made a bogey on No. 2 but returned with birdies at No. 6 and 7 only to make bogey at No. 8 and finish the front nine even on the day. He made birdie at No. 10 to take a one-shot lead, but Hinson produced birdies at 10 and 11 to share the lead with Crocker. Hinson made a bogey on 14 and Crocker made birdie on 15, but then gave a shot back with a bogey at 16 which left Crocker in front by a shot. Both players made birdie on 17 and par on 18.
“We were all kind of right there the whole time until the end,” Crocker said of the final group with Hinson and Duke. “It was pretty stressful because Trip came out really hot and he played a really solid round. I knew the whole time that I was either in the lead or tied for it, so I just tried to keep that in mind and just tried to keep hitting good shots and keep things under control.
“I just had to get my rhythm and get things under control. Once I got my rhythm, I felt good the whole time on the back nine. … (On 18) the fairway is pretty wide. I was just trying to put a good swing on one. I was feeling pretty good because I birdied 18 the first two days, so I knew I could just hit a good tee ball out there and have a wedge in.”
Hinson finished with a three-day total of 205, with Duke shooting a 207 total for the three days of play.
A total of 26 players from the Mobile County-Baldwin County area competed in the tournament, which is conducted by the Alabama Golf Association. A dozen of those golfers made the cut, which took place after the second round, trimming the field of 156 golfers to a field of 70 for the final round.
Other area players making the cut include Mobile’s Thomas Crane (tied for 13th), Mobile’s Powell Zundel (T18), Spanish Fort’s Jackson Spybey (20), Mobile’s Bond Clement (T21), Mobile’s Ken Brown (T21), Spanish Fort’s Reid Larson (T24), Daphne’s Blake Cornell (T24), Fairhope’s Michael Heaton (T41), Mobile’s Buddy Fleming (T41) and Loxley’s Murray Walker (T64).
Crocker is a former quarterback for McGill-Toolen before deciding to step away from the sport to concentrate on golf. He made the decision to leave the football program prior to the Yellow Jackets’ 2021 football season. He had been a backup quarterback behind Freddie Davis and Aaron Carabin. However, Davis left the school and transferred to Blount and Carabin was injured in McGill’s first game of the season. Crocker was approached to rejoin the team, which he did and turned in good statistics as the Yellow Jackets’ quarterback. But when last year’s 2022 season rolled around, Crocker returned to his decision to forego football and concentrate on golf.
Earlier this year he tied for 12th in the Alabama Men’s State Amateur tournament held at his home course at the Country Club of Mobile. Last year he finished seventh in the Alabama Boys State Junior Championship. He is slated to next play in the Gator Invitational in Jackson, Miss., in two weeks.
He said he’s also excited about beginning his college career next fall at Alabama.
“It’s going to be awesome. I already know,” he said. “They’re building a new facility right now that’s supposed to be done my freshman year.”
