Local golf

Mobile's Michael Crocker (center) poses with Andrew Hinson (left), Fairhope's Trip Duke (right)

 Courtesy of Alabama Golf Association

McGill-Toolen rising senior Michael Crocker carded a final-round score of 2-under-par 70 Thursday to win the Alabama Boys State Junior golf championship. Crocker, who has committed to sign with Alabama, turned in a three-day, 54-hole score of 12 under at Goose Pond Colony Resort Golf Club in Scottsboro. 

He won the tournament by one shot over Huntsville’s Andrew Hinson, who shot a 1-under score of 71 on Thursday. The two players shared the lead heading into Thursday’s final round. Fairhope’s Trip Duke, who played alongside Crocker and Hinson in the day’s final pairing, shot a final-round score of 3-under 69 to finish at 9 under for the tournament and claim sole possession of third place.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

