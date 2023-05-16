Prep golf

UMS-Wright's boys golf team

The UMS-Wright boys team captured the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state championship at Grand National Golf Club in Opelika on Tuesday and three area golfers won medalist ho0nors in their respective classifications.

UMS-Wright’s Frances Brown turned in the best individual score of the two-day, 36-hole state tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail facility, opening with a 6-under-par 66 on Monday and following with a 2-under 70 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 8 under. The strong showing gave Brown the girls’ Class 7A medalist honor for the second consecutive year.

