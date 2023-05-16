The UMS-Wright boys team captured the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state championship at Grand National Golf Club in Opelika on Tuesday and three area golfers won medalist ho0nors in their respective classifications.
UMS-Wright’s Frances Brown turned in the best individual score of the two-day, 36-hole state tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail facility, opening with a 6-under-par 66 on Monday and following with a 2-under 70 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 8 under. The strong showing gave Brown the girls’ Class 7A medalist honor for the second consecutive year.
Spanish Fort’s Jackson Spybey, who qualified for the state tournament as an individual, won medalist honors in Class 6A boys play with a two-day, 6-under total. Spybey posted a round of 5-under 67 in Tuesday’s second round. Bayshore Christian’s Michael Heaton, also qualifying as an individual, won the boys’ Class 1A-2A medalist honor with his 36-hole score of 1-over. It marked the second straight medalist honor for Heaton in the state tournament.
UMS-Wright shot a team total of 10 over, winning the 6A crown by 10 shots. Northridge finished second, with Mountain Brook third and Cullman fourth. The Bulldogs’ Thomas Crane tied for second in medalist play, shooting 2 under. Other UMS players who fared well individually included Ken Brown (T6, 3 over), Powell Zundel (T9, 5 over), Henry Brown (T12, 6 over) and John Stubbs (T15, 7 over).
The UMS-Wright boys’ team claimed its 27th state championship, but it’s first as a 6A team. The Bulldogs won the Class 5A state crown last year, as well as in 2019. Since 2000, UMS has won 15 boys’ golf state titles.
In other boys’ action involving local teams and players, Bayside Academy placed second in Class 4A, finishing behind Haleyville. Luke Ferguson of Bayside tied for third in medalist play with a 5-over scorecard. Bayside was also represented by Jack Doggett (T10), Jack Thompson (12) and Jack Hicks (16).
Gulf Shores finished third in Class 5A behind Randolph and Scottsboro. The Dolphins’ Jesse Roberts (T6) and Chris Hand (T12) led the way. In Class 7A, Fairhope’s Tripp Duke (T4) and Brodie Quattlebaum (T9) had solid showings as individual qualifiers.
In girls’ competition, UMS-Wright placed fourth in Class 4A behind Grissom, Auburn and Huntsville. Aside from Brown’s medalist honors, Baker’s Katelyn Foster placed third with a 3-under score. She qualified as an individual. UMS-Wright’s Tori Waters (6) and Fairhope’s Addison Spears (7) were also in the Top 10. Spears qualified as an individual.
Spanish Fort took second place behind Pike Road in Class 6A. The Toros’ Ashlynd Madden finished fourth, with teammates Sara Carter Hare (11), Ainsley Madden (12) and Molly Burks (14) also finishing in the Top 15.
Although not involving a local team, perhaps the most interesting team score to come out of the tournament was posted by Tuscaloosa Academy in Class 1A-3A girls’ competition. It turned in a two-day team total of 18 over par — 100 shots better than second-place Houston Academy at 118 over.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
