UMS-Wright golfer Frances Brown turned in a stellar round of 6-under-par 66 at Opelika’s Grand National Golf course in Monday’s first round of the two-day, 36-hole Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state golf tournament.
It was easily the best round of the day by any individual golfer on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail site. Brown, the medalist at the recent sub-state tournament, continued her strong play from this season.
While Brown had an outstanding round, the Bulldogs are in third place in Class 7A competition, trailing Auburn and Grissom, which are tied for first place, by eight shots heading into Tuesday’s final round. Huntsville is also eight shots back in 7A girls’ play. Also in the division, Baker’s Katelyn Foster, who qualified for the tournament as an individual, is tied for third with a round of 2-under 70 while Addison Spears of Fairhope and Tori Waters of UMS are tied for seventh with a score of 75.
Other Mobile-Baldwin teams and players who fared well in the first round include the UMS-Wright boys who are in first place in Class 6A team competition, shooting a 294 total and leading by seven strokes over Mountain Brook.
Bayshore Christian’s Michael Heaton, who also qualified as an individual, is in first place in the Class 1A-2A boys’ tournament following his opening round of 2-under 70. Luke Ferguson of Bayside Academy is tied for seventh in Class 4A boys following a round of 76. Bayside’s Jack Thompson and Ethan Kok both shot rounds of 81 to tie for 10th place. In Class 5A boys, Gulf Shores’ Jesse Roberts is tied for fourth with a 79 and teammate Chris Hand is tied for seventh with an 80.
Spanish Fort’s Jackson Spybey, who qualified as an individual, is tied for second in Class 6A boys play with a round of 71. He shares that spot with UMS-Wright’s Powell Zundel and Henry Brown. Thomas Crane of UMS is tied for ninth at 75. In Class 7A boys, Fairhope’s Tripp Duke is tied for third at 1-under 71 and teammate Brody Quattlebaum is tied for 12th at 75. Both are individual qualifiers.
Orange Beach’s Alley Beth Waldrop shot a round of 85 and is in eighth place in Class 4A-5A girls’ play. Katie Hallmark of Spanish Fort is in fifth place in Class 6A girls with a round of 78 and Sara Carter Hare of Spanish Fort is tied for sixth at 80 along with Ashlynd Madden of Spanish Fort. Ainsley Madden of Spanish Fort is tied for 11th with an 85.
In boys’ team competition, North Sand Mountain leads the 1A-2A competition by 16 shots, while Westbrook. Christian holds a 15-shot lead in Class 3A. Haleyville has an eight-shot advantage heading into Tuesday’s final round in Class 4A, with Bayside third. Scottsboro has a one-shot lead over Randolph in Class 5A with Gulf shores in third place, seven strokes back along with Demopolis. Vestavia Hills is in front of Auburn by three shots in Class 7A.
In girls’ competition, Tuscaloosa Academy holds an incredible 60-shot lead in Class 1A-3A play, shooting 8-over as a team. Trinity has a seven-shot advantage in Class 4A-5A, while Pike Road leads Spanish Fort by eight shots in Class 6A.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.