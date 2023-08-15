Reese’s Senior Bowl officials announced Tuesday morning an agreement has been reached with the National Football League Players Association in which the NFLPA will serve as presenting sponsor for the 75th anniversary game. The annual all-star game will be played at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 3 with a noon kickoff. The game will be televised by the NFL Network.
Game week festivities this year will include a Friday night formal gala and a halftime ceremony at Saturday’s game.
“We are excited about this partnership because it allows us to properly celebrate some of the Senior Bowl’s all-time greats,” Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said. “So many legendary players began their NFL journeys in Mobile and getting the NFLPA behind the 75th anniversary allows us to bring them all back to where it started. Game week is going to be special this year.”
The inaugural Senior Bowl was played in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1950 and moved to Mobile the following year where it has become an annual tradition for over seven decades. The history of the Senior Bowl includes 56 players who have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and many of those players are scheduled to be part of this year’s 75th anniversary team.
Some of the legendary names on the ballot for the 75th anniversary team include quarterbacks Dan Marino and Brett Favre, running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Curtis Martin, wide receivers Terrell Owens and Hines Ward, offensive linemen Larry Allen and Steve Hutchinson, defensive ends Michael Strahan and DeMarcus Ware, defensive tackles Aaron Donald and Bryant Young, outside linebackers Von Miller and John Abraham, inside linebackers Derrick Brooks and Brian Urlacher, safeties Brian Dawkins and LeRoy Butler, and cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Aeneas Williams. The 75th anniversary team selection process will include fan participation, as well as input from current NFL executives and the Senior Bowl’s executive committee. The online fan vote will be launched at www.seniorbowl.com on Monday, Sept. 4.
The Senior Bowl selected a 50th anniversary team in 1998, so rather than duplicate some players, eligibility for the diamond anniversary team will honor players who appeared on NFL rosters between 1998-2023.
