Reese's Senior Bowl

Reese’s Senior Bowl officials announced Tuesday morning an agreement has been reached with the National Football League Players Association in which the NFLPA will serve as presenting sponsor for the 75th anniversary game. The annual all-star game will be played at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 3 with a noon kickoff. The game will be televised by the NFL Network.

Game week festivities this year will include a Friday night formal gala and a halftime ceremony at Saturday’s game.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

