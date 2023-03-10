Two Mobile Infirmary doctors testified on Friday morning that they believed Dr. Jonathan Nakhla was intoxicated when he arrived at the hospital for treatment, following the Aug. 1, 2020 wreck that killed 24-year-old medical student Samantha Thomas.
Before testimony began on the sixth day of the reckless indifference murder trial, attorneys argued over whether or not Judge Ben Brooks should allow certain medical records from the night in question be admitted as evidence. Believing all the issues had been worked out, Brooks brought the jury in to begin the day’s testimony.
Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich called Dr. Andre Doucett, a Mobile Infirmary emergency room physician, to the stand. When Rich introduced the previously discussed medical records into evidence and asked Doucett to look at them, Defense Attorney Richard Jaffe objected, which forced Brooks to send the jury back to their room.
Brooks said bringing in the jury after about an hour’s delay to then turn right around and send them back to their room made the court seem “disengenuous.”
“This is beyond frustrating,” he said. “Let me have the documents and go through the documents.”
After hearing arguments on both sides, Brooks allowed for the testimony about the medical records to continue.
Doucett confirmed that he ordered a blood serum alcohol test be performed on Nakhla for a “medical purpose.” Reading the report from the morning in question, he told the jury that Nakhla had a blood alcohol level of 126 miligrams per deciliter. Doucett said anything in the range between 100 miligrams per deciliter to 200 miligrams per deciliter is considered “obvious intoxication.”
The term “gross intoxication” is used for values above 200 miligrams per deciliter, he said.
Doucett also initially diagnosed Nakhla with a concussion because of a laceration to his head that required four stitches.
When asked by Rich if Nakhla was intoxicated, Doucett said he was.
One of the reasons Doucett said he believed Nakhla was intoxicated when he came to the hospital was because he was suffering from nystagmus, the involuntary side-to-side, up-and-down circular motion of the eyes. It’s also one of the reasons — in addition to a laceration to Nakhla’s head that required four stitches — Doucett initially diagnosed his colleague with a concussion.
On cross-examination, Jaffe attempted to make a connection between nystagmus and concussions. He asked Doucett hypothetically if nystagmus was present at first, but remained after the alcohol left the system would that indicate that a patient had a concussion and wasn’t just drunk.
“Not necessarily,” Doucett said. It could be cuased by other factors. Some people have nystagmus all the time.”
After asking a more precise question, Jaffe got Doucett to admit that nystagmus could be from a neurological event.
Jaffe also got Doucett to confirm that the symptoms associated with intoxication could also be associated with a concussion. In addition, Jaffe asked if Nakhla showed any signs of alcohol intoxication, including slurred speech. Doucett said there were no signs of intoxication, outside of the test performed on the blood serum.
Doucett also clarified that the symptoms of intoxication described by Jaffe are a result of what is referred to as “gross intoxication,” which the test didn’t find.
The jury was sent back out after Rich asked Doucett for a second time if he believed Nakhla was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle.
Jaffe argued that Doucett was not qualified to give a legal opinion.
“His opinion is based on the results of the drug test,” he said. “It’s beyond the scope of any witnesses to give a legal opinion on intoxication.”
Given this objection, Rich revised her question to ask Doucett if Nakhla would be impaired when driving. Doucett answered in the affirmative.
Following Doucett, Rich called Dr. Amber Gordon, Nakhla’s former medical practice partner, to the stand. Gordon testified not only about her friendship with Nahkla and his wife, Sally, but she also treated him following the wreck.
Gordon told jurors she was the on-call nuerosurgeon the morning Nakhla came in for treatment. She initially came to Mobile Infirmary because Sally Nakhla had requested she check up on her partner.
It wasn’t until later that Gordon was asked by Doucett to consult on Nakhla and treat him like a patient.
Among other observations, Gordon said she “smelled alcohol on Johnny” and had noticed other signs of intoxication, including that he had a cut on his head and the blood was running down the side of his face all the while saying he was “fine.”
“In my opinion, you wouldn’t be saying that unless you're intoxicated,” Gordon said.
Later on, Gordon said she became concerned about her friend’s mental state due to the “gravity of what happened” and requested a psychological evaluation. The psychiatrist was off duty, but after speaking with a nurse, ordered Nakhla to be held with a “sitter” in his room until the following Monday.
Rich tried to have Gordon testify about texts she received from Sally Nakhla, the morning of the wreck, but defense attorneys successfully argued the digital conversation between Gordon and Mrs. Nakhla was hearsay and therefore inadmissible in court.
“Only if Dr. Nakhla was involved would this be admissible,” Brooks said.
Like Doucett before her, Gordon told jurors that Nakhla was “intoxicated with alcohol” when he was in the hospital.
Gordon also testified about the relationship Nakhla had with his Audi R8 Spyder convertible that he was driving at the time of the wreck.
Gordon told the court Nakhla liked to drive the car as fast as 150 miles per hour. In addition, she said he spoke about being pulled over in Alabama and in the Florida panhandle, while never getting a ticket. She said he would show his police surgeon’s “badge” and called it his “get-out-of-jail-free card.”
“I witnessed him going 50 or 60 miles per hour down Dauphin Street between red lights,” she said.
On cross-examination, Jaffe got Gordon to confirm that many of the symptoms of intoxication could also be present with a concussion. Jaffe also pointed out to Gordon and she agreed that her colleague had told her the wreck was a result of him swerving to avoid a driver who had pulled out in front of him.
