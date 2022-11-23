The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board voted unanimously Tuesday to suspend Fiscal Services Manager Teresa Lewis without pay pending the outcome of a criminal case.
Lewis was arrested Thursday, Nov. 17 on charges including theft of property and aggravated theft of property by deception. The charges for Lewis and three others stem from a nearly year-long investigation into misuse of utility funds totaling more than $1 million, outgoing Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich told reporters.
Also arrested in the ongoing investigation is former PWWSB operations manager Nia Bradley, who was charged with theft of property and aggravated theft of property by deception. Bradley is accused of purchasing personal items and construction supplies using a PWWSB-issued credit card. Her husband Anthony Bradley was also charged with receiving stolen property and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
The official charges for the Bradleys come months after Mobile County District Judge Zack Moore ruled their cases could move forward.
Former PWWSB public service supervisor Randy Burden was also on charges of theft and aggravated theft by deception.
During a preliminary hearing in June Mike Morgan, a chief investigator with the district attorney’s office, told the court Nia Bradley spent more than $200,000 in fraudulent charges on high-end items from Gucci, Louis Vuitton and construction materials, like white siding, windows and other items. Morgan said she would also take steps to hide the spending on personal items from board members, including abbreviating the names of goods on requisition forms, or intimidating Lewis from presenting certain charges from the board.
Following the June hearing, Nia Bradley’s attorney Jason Darley argued the purchases were authorized by the board and meant as bonuses.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
