Prichard Water Board
By Gabriel Tynes

The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board voted unanimously Tuesday to suspend Fiscal Services Manager Teresa Lewis without pay pending the outcome of a criminal case.

Lewis was arrested Thursday, Nov. 17 on charges including theft of property and aggravated theft of property by deception. The charges for Lewis and three others stem from a nearly year-long investigation into misuse of utility funds totaling more than $1 million, outgoing Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich told reporters.

