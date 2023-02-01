On Monday, Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy was asked if there were any position groups that gained his interest in this year’s game. He first noted the running back position, saying usually if a player has a really good career or junior season they enter the NFL Draft early and aren’t available to play in the game. As such, it is sometimes difficult to get a good group of running back for the week of practices and the game.
But he said he was pleased with this year’s group and added he felt there were “multiple NFL starters” among the running backs in this year’s game.
One of those players, Texas' Roschon Johnson, enjoyed a solid first day of practice on Tuesday and some scouting websites suggested he had improved his draft status with the first day of work. What wasn’t discovered until later was Johnson broke a bone in one of his hands during the practice and as a result, he will miss the rest of the physical activities associated with the game.
Johnson rushed for 2,190 yards and 25 touchdowns in his Longhorns career, while also catching 56 passes for 420 yards and three more scores.
Martial misses Wednesday practice: Troy linebacker Carlton Martial, who was a two-time all-state player at Mobile’s McGill-Toolen, did not take part in Wednesday’s practice with the National team. Martial did practice with the team on Tuesday, but said sometime after practice his lower back “locked up on me” and he was advised to sit out of most of Wednesday’s activities in hopes the rest will allow him to return to practice on Thursday. He attended the Wednesday practice but did not take part.
The subject of Lagniappe’s cover story this week, Martial is the all-time leading tackler in NCAA Division 1 football with 577 total tackles. He is a former Freshman All-America selection and was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year following this past season. He was also a three-time first-team All-Sun Belt pick.
However, his size — he measured at 5-foot-7 3/8 and weighed 210 pounds this week — is a concern to NFL scouts and this week’s practice sessions, especially one-on-one drills and the like, are expected to have a big impact as to whether or not he is deemed a draftable prospect.
Last practice sessions: Thursday will be the final day of full practice sessions for the two Senior Bowl teams. The national team is set to practice at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., with the American team set to practice from 2-4 p.m. Fans are welcomed to attend the practices.
However, if practices are moved to the Jaguar Training Center, South Alabama’s covered practice facility because of rain or other inclimate weather conditions, fans and media will not be allowed to attend the practice sessions because of space considerations.
Thursday schedule: Aside from the practice sessions, the only other public activity associated with the Senior Bowl scheduled for Thursday is the Senior Bowl Summit at the Saenger Theater. The Summit will feature a discussion about the Iron Bowl rivalry. The discussion will be led by Mobile native and sportswriter Ivan Maisel, the editorial vice-president and senior writer at On3.com and author of several books, including the memoir “I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye,” about dealing with the death of his son, Max. Former Alabama players scheduled to take part include Cornelius Bennett, Ozzie Newsome and Shaun Alexander, while former Auburn players Willie Anderson, Ronnie Brown and Jason Campbell are also slated to appear. Comedian Joey Molinaro will also take part in the event.
The Senior Bowl Summit begins at 6 p.m. Tickets, priced at $25 each, are available for purchase via the Senior Bowl website at www.seniorbowl.com.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
