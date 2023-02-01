Senior Bowl

On Monday, Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy was asked if there were any position groups that gained his interest in this year’s game. He first noted the running back position, saying usually if a player has a really good career or junior season they enter the NFL Draft early and aren’t available to play in the game. As such, it is sometimes difficult to get a good group of running back for the week of practices and the game.

But he said he was pleased with this year’s group and added he felt there were “multiple NFL starters” among the running backs in this year’s game.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.