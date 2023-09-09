Editor’s Note: Mobile’s own nationally known USA Today sports analyst and oddsmaker Danny Sheridan has handicapped the upcoming NFL season for Lagniappe. Of course, these numbers are not provided as an inducement to wager, but if you do head to Biloxi with this page in hand and dreams of glory, Danny would like to remind you the BetMGM Book Bar & Grill at the Beau Rivage has a fantastic Bloody Mary.
There’s a reason why 200-plus legal Nevada sports books have never had a losing season booking football, and win between $75 million and $125 million annually on football wagers alone! The same winning pattern exists for the legal sports books now in 35 U.S. states.
At least 85 percent of NFL bettors bet favorites, and only one in 1,000 bettors win money betting the NFL, which tells me that oddsmakers (who know this) inflate the line to attract equal betting on both teams. The two best teams in the NFL last year were Kansas City and Philadelphia — 28-6 straight up (SU) combined — but both combined for a 15-19 regular-season record against the spread (ATS).
If you bet a favorite, you’re laying more points than you should, especially on the popular public teams. I expect NFL dogs to bark loud again all season long as players are not adjusting to the 18-week grind, which takes a toll on them. Last year all regular-season underdogs were 54 percent vs. the spread (to break even, a bettor needs to average 52.4 percent ATS).
Go against the Super Bowl winner in the first four games of the season. They’ll be over-hyped, have an inflated line and the public can’t wait to bet on them. Last year the L.A. Rams were 1-3 ATS and in 2021, Tom Brady’s Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bucs were also 1-3 ATS out of the gate, combining for a two-year money-burning 2-6 spread record!
Bet against the Super Bowl winner in its first home game, a marquis Thursday night festive occasion (for the home team) that kicks off the new season. The commissioner is there, along with the fans and national media to acknowledge the defending Super Bowl champs. Their media-ignored opponent will play hard to avoid being embarrassed like a sacrificial lamb. The LVI Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams as a two-point home underdog got creamed by the Buffalo Bills 31-6. In 2021, TOMpa Bay, as a nine-point favorite, barely survived Dallas 21-19 and was lucky to win the game.
In division regular-season rematches, bet against the team that beats the spread
the first time they meet. Double your bet if they’re a road division underdog. Philadelphia as a seven-point road favorite routed the NY Giants 48-22 in their first meeting last season. In the rematch, even though the Giants rested all their starters for the following week’s playoffs, and though Philadelphia needed the win to capture the No. 1 playoff seed, it struggled as a 17-point home favorite to win 22-16! All that glitters is not gold.
Last year division road underdogs and division dogs were both 59 percent ATS. Both trends figure to continue in 2023. Don’t buck them, even if you make half as much as Roger Goodell.
In 2021, six-point-or-less road underdogs were a huge money-maker, averaging 64.5 percent ATS. In 2022, NFL dogs of 3.5 points or more were 60 percent ATS. Averaging 55 percent ATS is considered a very profitable year.
Teasers: Don’t bet them, as there’s a good reason they’re called “teasers.” They might look good, but your chances of beating them and making money aren’t. I will slightly contradict myself by pointing out that six-point, two-team teasers do win if one teases a +1.5, +2 or +2.5 underdog up to +7.5, +8 or +8.5, or a 7.5, 8 or an 8.5 favorite down to 1.5, 2 or 2.5, as you capture key numbers.
Parlays: Also don’t bet them, as more than one-third of a bookmaker’s profits come from them. Two-team parlays pay 2.6:1 (true odds are 3:1); three-team parlays pay 6:1 (true odds are 7:1); and four-team parlays pay 10:1 (true odds are 15:1). You have as much chance of beating parlays as Gisele announcing on her Instagram page that she and Kim Jong Un have fallen in love.
Halftime wagering: The bookies post a new point spread for the second half. Always bet the team at halftime that you think will beat the original game’s opening line. For example, if a 6-7 point underdog is winning at halftime, take them again, as the odds are if they cover the original spread, they’ll also beat the halftime spread. Note many times it’s very hard at halftime to predict who will cover the original line, in which case, pass on the halftime line.
Go against successful point spread teams from last season, as oddsmakers who underestimated them last year will adjust this year. The best teams in 2022 ATS were the New York Giants at 13-4 and the Detroit Lions at 12-4-1.
Lastly, do NOT bet on double-digit favorites, as they were 27-3 SU, but a miserable money-losing 11-19 ATS last year (36.6 percent). Houston, one of the NFL’s worst teams was a double-digit underdog five times last year and covered four of the five (80 percent ATS), with two of those covers being against the Super Bowl teams, Philadelphia and Kansas City! Houston’s only ATS double-digit loss last year was +14.5 at Miami where they lost by 15. HELLO!
Odds against winning Super Bowl LVII, on 2-11-24 in Las Vegas:
KC — 6:1
Philly — 7:1
Cinn, SF & Buffalo — 8:1
Dallas — 15:1
NY Jets — 20:1
LA Chargers, Baltimore, Jacksonville, Detroit & Miami — 25:1
Cleveland & Seattle — 30:1
New Orleans — 50:1
Denver, Minnesota & Pittsburgh — 75:1
Green Bay, LV Raiders, NY Giants & New England — 100:1
Chicago — 150:1
Atlanta — 200:1
LA Rams — 500:1
Tennessee, Carolina & Washington — 1,000:1
Indy & Houston — 10,000:1
Tampa Bay — 100,000:1
Arizona — 1 million:1
Odds to win the divisions:
NFC
East: Phily 1:1; Dallas 3:2; NY Giants 8:1; Washington 15:1
South: NO 1:1; Atlanta 2:1; Carolina 4:1; TB 25:1
North: Det 1:1; Minn 5:2; GB 4:1; Chicago 5:1
West: SF 1:1; Seattle 2:1; LA Rams 25:1; Arizona 1000:1
AFC
East: Buff 1:1; NY Jets 2:1; Miami 3:1; New England 8:1
South: Jax 1:1; Tenn 4:1; Indy 6:1; Houston 25:1
North: Cinn 1:1; Balt 2:1; Cleveland 4:1; Pitts 5:1
West: KC 1:1; San Diego 3:1; Denver 5;1; LV Raiders 10:1
Projected betting NFL regular season win totals:
KC, Cinn & Philly — 11
SF, Buffalo, Balt, Dallas & Jax — 10
Miami, New Orleans, NY Jets, LA Chargers, Detroit & Cleveland — 9
Atlanta, Denver, Seattle, Pittsburgh, NY Giants, Minn & New England — 8
Tenn, Carolina, Chicago, GB & LV Raiders — 7
Indy, Washington, LA Rams & Tampa Bay — 6
Houston & Arizona — 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.