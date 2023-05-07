Spring Hill College, the No. 3 seed, ran a gauntlet of higher-seeded teams after the first round in claiming four victories, including the championship game on Sunday, in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) baseball tournament in Albany, Ga. The Badgers used an 11-2 win in Sunday’s championship game against Savannah State to collect the SIAC tournament crown for the third straight year.
“It was huge,” said first-year head coach Walker Bullington of the way his team played this past week. “I’m just so proud of these guys. We kind of had a turning point there at the end of the (regular season). Albany State swept us (at home — 13-0, 2-0, 6-5) at the end of our season, but we go to the tournament and we look like a completely different team.”
Bullington said the Badgers played with confidence and purpose throughout the tournament. On Thursday they defeated No. 6 seed Edward Waters 6-3, then turned around on Friday and beat No. 2 seed Savannah State 10-6. They met top-seed Albany State on Saturday, taking a 3-2 victory, then on Sunday rolled past Savannah State in a rematch.
The victory gives Spring Hill an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II national tournament. The tournament bracket will be revealed on May 14 at 9 p.m. CST on NCAA.com. Regional tournaments will be played May 18-20, followed super regionals May 26-27. The national tournament will be played June 3-10 in Cary, N.C.
“Game 1 it was the bullpen that saved us, and that had kind of been an issue this year,” Bullington said. “In Game 2 we go down three times and immediately punch back and find a way to win that one. Game 3 against Albany at their place, a tough environment. We give up a run late and lose the lead, they think it’s all but over and we grind out three or four at-bats and get it down with a two-outs, two-strikes knock for two RBI (runs batted in). A guy who has only been a starter for us comes in and closes the door. Then game 4 today, we grinded it out against an opponent that’s loud and was ready to play and had been hot — they had played five games to get to us.”
The four-game win streak placed the Badgers’ overall record at 32-21 this season. They were 25-7 against SIAC teams in the regular season.
“The way we won those four games was so different than the way we had been at times this year,” Bullington said. To be able to figure it out in a hurry and go win four in a row and four different ways is pretty special.”
In Sunday’s game, Spring Hill collected 16 total hits. Nick Hunter was 3 for 3 with two runs batted in, while Jackson Bell was 23 for 5 with three runs scored. Ethan Valdez was 2 for 6 with three RBI, Bryce Anderson was 2 for 5 with one RBI, Seth Williams was 2 for 4 with three RBI and Norris McClure was 2 for 5 with a double. Starter Michael Racobaldo pitched six innings and picked up the win, allowing three hits, one run and one walk with nine strikeouts. Jackson Short pitched two innings, allowing three hits, one run and one walk, with one strikeout. Matthew Delcambre pitched the final inning, allowing one walk.
The Badgers trailed 1-0 heading into the fourth inning when the took a 2-1 lead. They added four more runs in the sixth with Savannah State scoring a run in the seventh to make to 6-2. Spring Hill put the game away with a five-run top of the ninth.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
HB 401, introduced into the state legislature last Thursday, April 27, would expand the state obscenity law to prohibit drag queen or king shows in public schools, public libraries or any other public place minors would be present.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.