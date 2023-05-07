Spring Hill College baseball

Spring Hill players celebrate SIAC championship

 Photo courtesy of Spring Hill College

Spring Hill College, the No. 3 seed, ran a gauntlet of higher-seeded teams after the first round in claiming four victories, including the championship game on Sunday, in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) baseball tournament in Albany, Ga. The Badgers used an 11-2 win in Sunday’s championship game against Savannah State to collect the SIAC tournament crown for the third straight year.

“It was huge,” said first-year head coach Walker Bullington of the way his team played this past week. “I’m just so proud of these guys. We kind of had a turning point there at the end of the (regular season). Albany State swept us (at home — 13-0, 2-0, 6-5) at the end of our season, but we go to the tournament and we look like a completely different team.”

