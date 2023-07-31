Mobile’s Wayne Gardner captured the championship of the Super Legends Division (ages 75 and older) in the recent Golfweek Super Senior National tournament, played at the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta.
Gardner, 76, turned in two rounds less than his age in the three-day, 54-hole tournament. His scorecard featured rounds of 74-78-74—226, which is a 10-over-par score on the par 72 layout. He won the division by two shots over James Saviar of California.
Gardner has played in numerous national senior events. Since moving to Mobile in 2001, he has won six Heron Lakes Country Club championships and two Mobile Metro Senior Division crowns, along with other tournament titles.
WALKER RANKED NO. 1
Fairhope’s George Walker, who has won two tournament crowns in Arizona and another in Florida this season, is currently ranked No. 1 in the country in the Legends Division (70-74 years old) of the Golfweek Senior Amateur Golf Rankings.
Walker has collected 4,145 points in the system used by Golfweek to determine the rankings. Don Domatoni of Pennsylvania, who is ranked No. 2 in the Legends Division, has 3,200 points, giving Walker a comfortable lead.
Mobile’s Fred Clark is ranked No. 34 in the Legends Division, with Fairhope’s John Wright ranked No. 97 in the Senior Division and Fairhope’s Robert Parmar ranked No. 104 in the Super Senior Division.
SPEARS, MADDEN FINISH SECOND
The team of Addison Spears of Fairhope and Ashlynd Madden of Spanish Fort placed second in last week’s Alabama Women’s Four-Ball State Championship tournament played at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear. The Spears-Madden team turned in rounds of 64 and 69 in the two-day, 36-hole event that gave them a score of 11-under par, which was three shots behind the winning team of Adalyn Pike and Chloe Ruble of Athens at 14-under.
Hannah Dees and Tori Rousch of Spanish Fort finished third with a two-day total of 10-under, while Mobile’s Laura Burch and Decatur’s Jinger Heath placed fourth at 9-under. Other local golfers to fare well in the tournament include Mobile’s Frances Brown and Tuscaloosa’s Anne Reaves Skinner (seventh place), Katelyn Foster and Tori Waters of Mobile (eighth) and Channing Cantu of Gulf Shores and Isabel Velazquez of Daphne (ninth).
In the Alabama Women’s Senior Four-Ball State Championship, also played at Lakewood Golf Club, the team of Lea Green of McCalla and Linda Jeffrey of Prattville took the win in the Championship Division. Ann Lanier of Fairhope and Chris Spivey of Pell City teamed up for second place, with Sha Carter of Gulf Shores and Donna Lowen of Huntsville finishing tied for third. Mobile’s Olivia Iturbe and Fairhope’s Tami Green finished fifth.
The First Flight championship was won by Lisa Horsley of Fairhope and Lori Holibaugh of Foley, with the team of Laurie Strite of Foley and Lisa Graham of Orange Beach taking top honors in the Second Flight. Also in the Second Flight, Jeanne Conner of Mobile and Sur Lewis of Saraland finished third, with Dawn Miceli of Foley and Nita Fitzgerald of Gulf Shores taking fourth place. The Third Flight was won by Maty Kay Webb and M.J. Stickler-Scott of Fairhope, with Cynthia McDermond and Gigi Roberts of Gulf Shores finishing second and Deb Stuart of Fairhope and Vicki Hogue of Pelham finishing third. The Fourth Flight was won by Connie Brady and Lynn Phillips of Mobile, with Linda Horton of Gulf Shores and Helen Walker of Birmingham taking second. Mobile’s Donna Kowalski and Katy Hyland finished third.
ELDER, SPYBEY LEAD LITE SCRATCH
Conner Elder holds the top spot in the Regular Division standings and Danny Spybey is No. 1 in the Senior Division standings of the Lite Scratch Tour Player of the Year races heading into the next tournament, slated Aug. 26-27 at Kiva Dunes in Gulf Shores. Two other tournaments remain on the Lite Scratch Tour schedule this season — Sept. 16 at Lakewood Golf Club and the Tour Championship to be played at the Country Club of Mobile Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
Logan Rawson is No. 2 in the Regular Division with Forrest Crabtree and John Wright tied for third and Van Thigpen ranked No. 5. In the Senior Division, George Walker is No. 2, followed by Bart Dornier, with Jon Key and Wayne Gardner tied for fourth.
