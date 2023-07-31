Golf image 2
By Tommy Hicks

Mobile’s Wayne Gardner captured the championship of the Super Legends Division (ages 75 and older) in the recent Golfweek Super Senior National tournament, played at the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta.

Gardner, 76, turned in two rounds less than his age in the three-day, 54-hole tournament. His scorecard featured rounds of 74-78-74—226, which is a 10-over-par score on the par 72 layout. He won the division by two shots over James Saviar of California.

