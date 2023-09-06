The unbeaten Saraland Spartans, the defending Class 6A state champions, held on to their top spot atop the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) prep football poll this week. The Spartans picked up an easy victory last week to move to 2-0 as they await the arrival of 2-0 St. Paul’s this week in a key 6A, Region 1 matchup. St. Paul’s is ranked No. 10 in this week’s poll.
Mobile Christian moved up to the No. 2 spot this week in the Class 3A poll. The Leopards are also 2-0 on the year and visit W.S. Neal on Friday in a Region 1 game.
In all, 16 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area are either ranked or received votes in this week’s poll.
In Class 7A, Mary G. Montgomery is ranked No. 8 and Foley is No. 9. The two teams meet on MGM’s home field Friday night in a key regional game of undefeated teams. Baker and Fairhope received votes but are not ranked this week.
Joining Saraland and St. Paul’s in the Class 6A poll is Theodore, which is ranked No. 8, while Spanish Fort received votes. Theodore plays Murphy at home while Spanish Fort is at Baldwin County in regional matchups.
Class 5A features Faith Academy at No. 3, UMS-Wright at No. 6, Gulf Shores at No. 8 and Vigor receiving votes. Gulf Shores travels to Faith Academy on Friday for an important regional matchup, with UMS-Wright playing LeFlore at home and Vigor is at home against Citronelle.
Bayside Academy and St. Michael both received votes in the Class 4A poll but did not make the Top 10 rankings. The two teams meet at Fairhope Municipal Stadium on Thursday is a regional game.
St. Luke’s received votes in the Class 2A poll but did not make the Top 10. The Wildcats will play Chickasaw at home on Friday.
This week’s teams joining Saraland in holding No. 1 rankings include Thompson (7A), Pleasant Grove (5A), Andalusia (4A), Mars Hill Bible (3A), B.B. Comer (2A), Leroy (1A) and Glenwood (Alabama Independent School Association).
