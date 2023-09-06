Prep football

The unbeaten Saraland Spartans, the defending Class 6A state champions, held on to their top spot atop the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) prep football poll this week. The Spartans picked up an easy victory last week to move to 2-0 as they await the arrival of 2-0 St. Paul’s this week in a key 6A, Region 1 matchup. St. Paul’s is ranked No. 10 in this week’s poll.

Mobile Christian moved up to the No. 2 spot this week in the Class 3A poll. The Leopards are also 2-0 on the year and visit W.S. Neal on Friday in a Region 1 game.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

