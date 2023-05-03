The postseason has arrived for the Spring Hill College (SHC) baseball and softball teams. Both Badger programs are headed for Albany, Ga., for their respective Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) tournaments this week.
The Spring Hill softball team, the No. 1 seed from the West Division, finished the season with a two-game win streak that placed their overall record at 22-21. However, against SIAC foes, the Badgers produced a 17-2 mark. They opened play play Tuesday with a 9-1 victory over Clark-Atlanta, the No. 4 seed from the East Division, in their first game, then later that afternoon they returned to take a 3-1 victory over Albany State, the No. 2 seed out of the East Division.
That sets up Wednesday’s schedule for the Badgers with a 1:30 p.m. game against Edwards Waters, the top seed out of the East Division. The winner of the Spring Hill-Edward Waters game advances to Thursday’s championship game at 2 p.m. In needed, a 4:30 p.m. game will be played Thursday to determine the conference championship.
In the win over Clark-Atlanta, Bailey Cox was 2 for 4 with a double and three runs batted in, while Paityn Desormeaux was 2 for 3 and Macy Holt had a double. Desormeaux picked up the win, allowing four hits and striking out six. Against Albany State, Holt was 2 for 4 with a double, McKenzie King was 2 for 4 and Emma Curry got the win, with Desormeaux picking up the save.
The Spring Hill baseball team gets started Thursday. The Badgers, the No. 3 seed, plays No. 6 seed Edward Waters at 9 a.m. in the first round. Win or lose, the Badgers will play at 10 a.m. on Friday. The tournament championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday in the double-elimination event.
Spring Hill carries a 28-21 overall record into the tournament and posted a 25-7 mark against SIAC opponents. The Badgers lost each game of a three-game series at home against Albany State, the No. 1 seed, last weekend. Savannah State is seeded No. 2 and Miles is seeded No. 4, followed in order by Kentucky State, Edward Waters, Lane College and Tuskegee University.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
