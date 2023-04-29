The UMS-Wright girls’ tennis team dominated the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A-5A state tennis tournament at the Mobile Tennis Center. The tournament, which was affected by rain delays on Thursday, concluded Saturday.
The Bulldogs reached five of the six singles title matches and all three doubles matches, coming away with four singles champions and sweeping all three doubles championship matches. It marked the 17th state crown for UMS and its first since 2019.
UMS’ Sarah Land won No 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Caroline Johnson of Sardis, with Carol Murray topping Sofia Tiffin of Russellville 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 singles. The Bulldogs’ Kate Huddle won at No. 3 singles with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Jayden Johnson of Sardis. Emmy Eckert won the No. 4 singles title with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Houston Academy’s Mary Parker Williams.
In doubles competition, UMS’ Land and Murray teamed up for a 6-2, 6-1 win over Russellville’s Tiffin and Peyton Parrish in the No. 1 slot. The No. 2 doubles team of Huddle and Rhea Mostellar claimed a 6-2, 6-2 victory over LAMP’s Hannah Lee and Grace Liu, with Eckert and Ann-Dyas Thompson winning the No. 3 doubles crown with a 6-2, 6-7, 10-4 victory over LAMP’s Dabeen Choi and Hannah Baik.
The Bulldogs’ Mostellar advanced to the title game in No. 5 singles, losing 6-4-63 to LAMP’s Liu, while in No, 6 singles UMS’ Thompson lost in the semifinals.
In Class 6A boys’ play, Spanish Fort’s Goodwin Holley won the state championship at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Mountain Brook’s Luke Schwefler at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park. The 6A state tournament was played at Mobile Tennis Center Monday and Tuesday but this particular title match, along with one doubles match, was moved to Lagoon Park and played on Friday.
Donoho placed second in 4A-5A girls’ competition, with LAMP and Russellville tying for third. Houston Academy finished fifth, followed by Sardis, Jasper, American Christian and Leeds. Bayside Academy tied with Westminster Christian for 10th place, followed by Deshler, Randolph, T.R. Miller and John Carroll. Gulf Shores tied with John Paul II, with Jemison rounding out the standings.
In 4A-5A boys, LAMP took the championship. Houston Academy was second, followed by Houston Academy, Jasper, Russellville, Boaz, Deshler, Guntersville, John Carroll, T.R. Miller, New Hope, UMS-Wright, Leeds, Southside-Gadsden, Sylacauga, Satsuma, Wilson and St. Michael.
Class 7A competition also completed on Saturday. Auburn won the girls’ state title, finishing ahead of Vestavia Hills, Montgomery Academy and Huntsville. Fairhope finished fifth, followed by Hoover, Spain Park, James Clemens and Daphne. In boys’ Class 7A play, Vestavia Hills claimed the championship. Bob Jones finished second, followed by Auburn, Florence, Hoover, Montgomery Academy, Fairhope and Daphne.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
