Seconds before the Aug 1, 2020 wreck that killed Samantha Thomas, the Audi R8 Spyder Dr. Jonathan Nakhla was driving reached a speed of 138 miles per hour, according to a crash reconstruction expert.
The 10th day of Nakhla’s reckless indifference murder trial began with the testimony of Ronald Reddy, a retired Alabama state trooper who works in the field of crash reconstruction.
Reddy spent much of his time on the witness stand explaining the intricacies of the sophisticated mechanism in every late model vehicle that not only activates the airbags, but also records data related to wrecks.
Typically, Reddy said, the Event Data Recorder [EDR] will pull data from a crash five seconds before a vehicle makes its final rest after a crash. In the case of the 2018 model sports car Nakhla was driving, the EDR recorded the final nine seconds through six different events.
When asked by Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich, Reddy confirmed that at nine seconds before the Audi found its final resting place, the vehicle was traveling at 138 miles per hour on the I-65 service road.
At eight seconds before the Audi rested, Reddy said the speed had been reduced to 133 miles-per-hour. At seven seconds, it slowed to 128 mph and at six seconds it slowed to 124 mph.
The Audi slowed to 113 mph at just five seconds before coming to rest. When asked by Rich, Reddy said this indicates Nakhla began “emergency braking.”
The vehicle experienced a significant change in speed at four seconds before rest, dropping from 99 mph to 52 mph in one second, according to Reddy’s report.
“At this point it’s my opinion that the car hit an embankment,” Reddy said.
It was after this when the car began to flip, he added.
“Based on my observations of the available evidence, this is going to be where there was an overturning sequence,” Reddy said.
The car flipped for 180 feet, Reddy estimated.
After Rich asked, Reddy told the jury if Nakhla had been going the posted speed limit the wreck wouldn’t have happened.
Knowing the defense team was going to question Reddy about why the car’s inner mechanisms only recorded the deploying of one airbag when the vehicle had as many as five, Rich asked Reddy to explain why all the airbag deployments weren’t recorded.
Reddy said the crash happened so fast that the mechanism didn’t have time to record every deployment before another event was recorded.
This testimony is different from what Reddy told defense attorney Dennis Knizley during a pre-trial hearing some three weeks ago. Knizley questioned him about the discrepancy during cross-examination.
“What this is is something you came up with today so it wouldn’t look like the EDR didn’t work properly,” Knizley said.
Reddy insisted the EDR did work the way it was supposed to and said the new theory for why it didn’t show the proper airbag deployment came about after he “took a step back” to re-examine the information in the report.
Knizley also showed Reddy photos from the crash scene that possibly show the side panel airbag on the passenger’s side did not deploy during the crash. Knizley used it as a way to again imply the EDR was not properly working.
Reddy would not confirm if the airbag actually deployed or not and told Knizley that the passenger’s side of the vehicle may not have endured the damage needed to deploy the airbag.
The trial will continue at 1:25 p.m with Knizley continuing his questioning of Reddy.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
(1) comment
His last name is Redding, not Reddy.
