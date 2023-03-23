The San Diego Padres announced the 2023 class of the team’s Hall of Fame on Thursday, including 2007 National League Cy Young Award winner and Mobile native Jake Peavy and long-time team owner John Moores.
The inductions will take place as part of a home plate ceremony on Friday, July 28 prior to the Padres vs. Texas Rangers game at 6:40 p.m. PDT, with Peavy and Moores serving as the 18th and 19th members to be inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame, respectively.
Peavy, the only Padre to ever notch a pitching Triple Crown in franchise history (2007; 19 wins, 2.54 earned run average, 240 strikeouts), went 92–68 with a 3.29 ERA (491 ER, 1342.2 IP), 1.19 WHIP and 1,348 strikeouts in 212 career starts for the Padres from 2002 through 2009. A three-time All-Star (2005, 2007, 2012) and unanimous 2007 NL Cy Young Award winner, Peavy finished his Padres career as the all-time franchise leader in strikeouts and ranks second in winning percentage (.575), quality starts (142), strikeouts per nine innings pitched (9.04), opponents batting average (.232) and opponents on-base percentage (.297), tied for second in wins (other: Randy Jones), third in starts, fourth in innings and ERA, and eighth in complete games (7) and shutouts (7). The 6-foot-1, 180-pound right-hander struck out a career-best 16 batters in a game twice (May 22, 2006 vs Atlanta, April 25, 20007 at Arizona), a club record that still stands today.
Peavy was originally selected by the Padres in the 15th round (472nd overall) of the 1999 Major League Baseball first-year player draft out of St. Paul’s Episcopal School. Current Padre Joe Musgrove, a San Diego native, wears No. 44 in Peavy’s honor.
“This honor means more to me than I’ll ever be able to put into words,” Peavy said. “The San Diego Padres feel like home. This organization developed me professionally and helped mold me personally. When I was drafted by the Padres at 18 years old, I never could have imagined that some 20 years later we’d be here. I’m so proud to be a Padre for life.”
Under Moores’ ownership from 1994 through 2012, the Padres won four NL West titles and the 1998 National League pennant. He was instrumental in the design and construction of Petco Park in downtown San Diego. Approved by a public vote in 1998, Petco Park was the catalyst for the redevelopment of the surrounding neighborhood and is recognized as one of the most successful public-private partnerships among sports venues. Nearly two decades later, Petco Park was honored by USA Today as the No. 1 Ballpark in America. Additionally, Moores focused his efforts on community and philanthropic endeavors during his time with the Padres, including the launch of Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, which is currently ranked No. 1 in San Diego and No. 20 in the nation for cancer care (U.S. News and World Report). He founded the River Blindness Foundation, which was absorbed into the Carter Center. Moores also supported the UC San Diego, San Diego State University, San Diego Zoo, The Carter Center, The Scripps Research Institute, The Innocence Project, Foundation for the Children of the Californias, and University of Houston.
Prior to the induction ceremony on July 28, Peavy and Moores will be added to the Padres Hall of Fame exhibit presented by Motorola, located in Palm Court Plaza at Petco Park. Additional details surrounding the 2023 Padres Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
