The St. Paul’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams won the majority of their matches en route to claiming the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A Section 1 championships at the Mobile Tennis Center this week.

The Saints’ and runner-up McGill will advance to the state tournament next week, also to be played at the Mobile Tennis Center. The Class 1A-3A and Class 6A state championships will be played Monday and Tuesday, April 24 and 25, while the Class 4A-5A and Class 7A state tournament will be played Thursday and Friday, April 27 and 28.

