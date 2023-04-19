The St. Paul’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams won the majority of their matches en route to claiming the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A Section 1 championships at the Mobile Tennis Center this week.
The Saints’ and runner-up McGill will advance to the state tournament next week, also to be played at the Mobile Tennis Center. The Class 1A-3A and Class 6A state championships will be played Monday and Tuesday, April 24 and 25, while the Class 4A-5A and Class 7A state tournament will be played Thursday and Friday, April 27 and 28.
In other competition, Fairhope’s boys’ and girls’ teams won the Class 7A, Section 1 crowns, with Daphne finishing as runner-up in both divisions. Satsuma’s boys tied for the top spot in the Class 4A-5A Section 2 tournament. In Class 4A-5A, Section 1 play, UMS-Wright’s boys’ team was the champion, with St. Michael finishing second. The girls’ competition continued on Wednesday. Bayshore Christian’s boys’ and girls’ teams finished runner-up in the Class 1A-3A, Section 1 tournament.
Here are the results reported by the AHSAA for the sectional tournaments this week. The top two teams advance to next week’s state championships at the Mobile Tennis Center. The No. 1 singles and doubles winners coming from teams not among the top two finishers also advance to the state tournament. All members of the top two team finishers advance to the state tournament.
(In some case, names of winners were unavailable; some sectionals involving area schools have yet to be reported):
CLASS 1A-3A
Section 1 at Mobile Tennis Center
GIRLS
TEAM
Section Champion: Providence Christian
Section Runner-Up: Bayshore Christian
INDIVIDUALS
No. 1 singles: Ella Bentley, St. Luke’s
No. 2 singles: Lauren Watson, St. Luke’s
No. 3 singles: Owen Thompson, Providence Christian
No. 4 singles: Caroline McDuffie, Providence Christian
No. 5 singles: Annie Hart, Providence Christian
No. 6 singles: Alice Pittman, Providence
No. 1 Doubles: Brown-Hughes, Providence
No. 2 Doubles: Thompson/McDuffie, Providence Christian
No. 3 Doubles: Hart/Pittman, Providence
BOYS
TEAM
Section Champion: Providence Christian
Section Runner-Up: Bayshore Christian
INDIVIDUAL
No. 1 singles: Jackson Hughes, Providence
No. 2 singles: Wyatt MIxson, Providence
No. 3 singles: Mason McCallister, Providence Christian
No. 4 singles: Unnamed player, Northside
No. 5 singles: Hampton Baxley, Providence
No. 6 singles: Creel Capps, Providence
No. 1 Doubles: Hughes/Mixson, Providence
No. 2 Doubles: McCallister/Baxley, Providence Christian
No. 3 Doubles: Rikard/Capps, Providence
CLASS 4A-5A
Section 1 at George E. Meyer Center, Gulf Shores
BOYS
TEAM
Section Champion: UMS-Wright
Section Runner-Up: St. Michael Catholic
INDIVIDUALS
No. 1 singles: Jerrick Phan, UMS-Wright
No. 2 singles: Stephens Ashbee, UMS-Wright
No. 3 singles: Eli Williams, Bayside Academy
No. 4 singles: Jeb Bathrick, St. Michael
No. 5 singles: Jacob Cooper, UMS-Wright
No. 6 singles: Joshua Dean, UMS-Wright
No. 1 doubles: Phan/Ashbee, UMS-Wright
No. 2 doubles: William Erickson/John Weil, St. Michael
No. 3 doubles: Bathrick/Manning Pitre, St. Michael
Section 1 Girls play continued Wednesday
Section 2 at American Christian Academy
GIRLS
TEAM
Section champion: T.R. Miller
Section Runner-Up: American Christian
INDIVIDUALS RESULTS
No. 1 singles: American Christian
No. 2 singles: American Christian
No. 3 singles: T.R. Miller
No. 4 singles: Demopolis
No. 5 singles: Sipsey Valley
No. 6 singles: Winner unavailable
No. 1 doubles: American Christian
No. 2 doubles: T.R. Miller
No. 3 doubles: Demopolis
BOYS
TEAM
Section Champion: Satsuma and T.R. Miller (tie)
INDIVIDUALS
No. 1 singles: T.R. Miller
No. 2 singles: T.R. Miller
No. 3 singles: American Christian
No. 4 singles: T.R. Miller
No. 5 singles: Demopolis
No. 6 singles: Jake Cochran, Satsuma
No. 1 doubles: T.R. Miller
No. 2 doubles: Demopolis
No. 3 doubles: Winner unavailable
CLASS 6A
Section 1 at Mobile Tennis Center
GIRLS
TEAM
Section Champion: St. Paul’s Episcopal
Section Runner-Up: McGill-Toolen Catholic
INDIVIDUALS
No. 1 singles: Emma Jane Hamilton, St. Paul’s
No. 2 singles: Grace Swain, St. Paul’s
No. 3 singles: Emme Clement, St. Paul’s
No. 4 singles: Clare LaCour, McGill-Toolen
No. 5 singles: Pearce Graf, St. Paul’s
No. 6 singles: Lucy LaCour, McGill-Toolen
No. 1 doubles: Hamilton/Clement, St. Paul’s
No. 2 doubles: Swain/Ferguson, St. Paul’s
No. 3 doubles: C. LaCour/L. McCour, McGill-Toolen
BOYS
TEAM
Section Champion: St. Paul’s Episcopal
Section Runner-Up: McGill-Toolen Catholic
INDIVIDUALS
No. 1 singles: Phillip Brutkiewicz, St. Paul’s
No. 2 singles: Thomas Brutkiewicz , St. Paul’s
No. 3 singles: Anders Trice, St. Paul’s
No. 4 singles: Austin Jackson, McGill-Toolen
No. 5 singles: Michael Smith, St. Paul’s
No. 6 singles: Patrick Wilson, St. Paul’s
No. 1 doubles: P. Brutkiewicz /Trice, St. Paul’s
No. 2 doubles: T. Brutkiewicz/Smith, St. Paul’s
No. 3 doubles: Harrison/Hodges, McGill-Toolen
CLASS 7A
Section 1 at Mobile Tennis Center
GIRLS
TEAM
Section Champion: Fairhope
Section Runner-Up: Daphne
INDIVIDUALS
No. 1 singles: Claudia Catar, Fairhope
No. 2 singles: Paige Evans, Fairhope
No. 3 singles: Anna Calzetta, Fairhope
No. 4 singles: Skylar Spinks, Fairhope
No. 5 singles: Abigail Jordan, Daphne
No. 6 singles: Mary Mac Rux, Fairhope
No. 1 doubles: Catar/Evans, Fairhope
No. 2 doubles: Carlson/Jordan, Daphne
No. 3 doubles: G. Calzetta/Rux, Fairhope
BOYS
TEAM
Section Champion: Fairhope
Section Runner-Up: Daphne
INDIVIDUALS
No. 1 singles: Charlie Wilson, Fairhope
No. 2 singles: Porter Horrigold, Fairhope
No. 3 singles: Anthony Dato, Daphne
No. 4 singles: Jackson Roberts, Fairhope
No. 5 singles: Wright Tapscott, Fairhope
No. 6 singles: Owen Brasher, Fairhope
No. 1 doubles: Wilson/Harrigold, Fairhope
No. 2 doubles: Perry/Tapscott, Fairhope
No. 3 doubles: Roberts/Brasher, Fairhope
