Jimmy Buffett, the Mobile native who rose from playing guitar in local bars to international superstardom, founded the “Trop Rock” genre of music emulated by countless others and founded a vast nation of “Parrotheads” who view his songs as a roadmap to life, died Friday at the age of 76.
According to the Associated Press, Buffett had rescheduled tour dates in May and acknowledged he had been hospitalized. No cause of death has been released yet, however.
Buffett graduated from McGill Institute in 1964 and cut his teeth as a singer/songwriter in small bars along the Gulf Coast. The Admiral’s Corner in the Admiral Semmes Hotel was one of his regular gigs.
In the late ‘60s, he headed to Nashville as a country act, recording his first album “Down to Earth” in 1970. He moved to Key West after a 1971 trip there with country musician Jerry Jeff Walker and began formulating the combination of country, calypso, rock, folk and pop music that would define his career and bring worldwide fame.
His second album “A White Sports Coat and a Pink Crustacean,” (1973), reached number 43 on the Billboard Top Country charts. It was followed by “Living and Dying in ¾ Time” and “A1A,” both of which came out in 1974. “Havana Daydreamin’” followed in 1976. In 1977 Buffett released “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” which contained the smash hit, “Margaritaville.”
Through the ‘80s, Buffett’s concerts drew larger and larger crowds, even though his songs drew little attention from radio stations. The “beach bum” culture that grew up around his shows ultimately birthed the rabid fanbase known as “Parrotheads.” Their allegiance has made Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band a perennial top touring draw for decades.
In 2015, Buffett spoke with Lagniappe Music Editor Steve Centanni about his life and music, as well as the Parrothead phenomenon.
“I’m just happy that people do it. The parking lots and the tailgates at shows over the past 40 years since the Parrothead phenomenon started, it’s kind of amazing. I think that there’s a lot more to it than just being a Parrothead and dressing up. Going back to how the Gulf Coast has affected me, being a child of the Mardi Gras had an effect on how I would do these shows,” he said. “I was tickled to death when people started dressing up. I didn’t ask them to, and I didn’t come up with the idea or encourage it. They did all that themselves in very small places 30 years ago. Mainly in very cold climates, people would go out and buy Hawaiian shirts when we would come to town. It happened innocently and for the right reasons, as far as I’m concerned.”
Buffett branched out into business, opening his first Margaritaville Café in Key West in 1987. The brand includes numerous restaurants, casinos, clothing and food lines, to name a few. Buffett also enjoyed success as a New York Times Best Selling novelist and a playwright.
His 2004 album “Licensed to Chill” was his first to top the Billboard charts. In recent years, he enjoyed great success with collaborations with top country music stars such as Alan Jackson and Zack Brown.
Speaking with Lagniappe in 2015 about his country music collaborations, Buffett said the success had come as something of a surprise.
“I guess imitation is the best form of flattery. If you would’ve told me at that time that country music was going to the beach, I would’ve said, ‘no.’ The only country music that you got at the beach in those days was on the jukebox at The Hangout, and I’m not talking about the one today. I’m talking about the old one,” Buffett said. “It astounds me. I had the people that I listened to and respected and tried to write like. I’ve found that it’s kind of an honor. I feel honored. I’ve met some cool younger guys and younger girls, who have come along the way, who I have inspired. I know who my inspirations were, and I’m glad that I could do it.”
Buffett’s relationship with his hometown could be fraught, as expressed in his 1974 song “Saxophones” in which he wrote, “If I had saxophones I could get some recognition from that Mobile, Alabama D.J.” Still, he is inarguably the most successful musician to have called the Azalea City home.
Buffett’s website announced yesterday that he had, “passed away peacefully on the night of September 1, surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs."
