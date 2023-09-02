Buffett1

Jimmy Buffett cut his teeth in Mobile before moving to Nashville and international stardom.

Jimmy Buffett, the Mobile native who rose from playing guitar in local bars to international superstardom, founded the “Trop Rock” genre of music emulated by countless others and founded a vast nation of “Parrotheads” who view his songs as a roadmap to life, died Friday at the age of 76.

According to the Associated Press, Buffett had rescheduled tour dates in May and acknowledged he had been hospitalized. No cause of death has been released yet, however.

