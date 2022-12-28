New Year’s Eve serves as almost a halfway point in a local holiday season that stretches from Thanksgiving to Ash Wednesday. A number of local New Year’s Eve celebrations will be celebrating this landmark by offering musical revelry before the resolutions have to be made. The night will be filled with country, rock, dance and reggae until the first light of 2023 shines upon the new year. With so many options, those seeking to accent their New Year’s Eve with music will have an easy task.
Over the years, MoonPie Over Mobile has become a beloved tradition for locals and visitors alike. This unique New Year’s Eve celebration will start the entertainment at 7 p.m. in the courtyard of the Renaissance Plaza Hotel Courtyard with local turntablist DJ Blayze mixing and mashing as the public inscribes life amendments on MoonPie Over Mobile’s Resolution Wall.
After the Best Decorated Umbrella Contest at 7:30 p.m., The Port City Secondliners and the Jukebox Brass Band will get the crowd moving through the cutting of the “World’s Largest MoonPie.” Afterwards, this collaboration will lead the crowd to the event’s Main Stage through an epic second line march through the streets of Downtown Mobile.
After some words from Mayor Sandy Stimpson and MoonPie Mobile founder/Honorary Chairman Fred Richardson, Levon Gray & Gray Area 51 will be opening the Main Stage. This singer-songwriter’s work with country star Kane Brown has made him an up-and-comer in the Nashville music scene. Gray along with Brown, Jesse Frasure and Ernest K. Smith penned the hit song “One Mississippi.” These days, Gray is working for Brown’s Verse 2 Music publishing house. Gray’s time on stage will be dedicated to a versatile mix of country, R&B and pop that will include the dirt road grooves of his new single “You and You Only.”
One of Mobile’s favorite bands will be coming home to celebrate New Year’s Eve with friends and family. After weeks on the road, the Red Clay Strays will be delivering a fiery set filled with indie country cuts from the band’s full-length album “Moment of Truth.” The Strays’ mix of country tradition edged by Southern rock has given them a steady push into the national spotlight. 2023 is looking bright for the Strays. After a run of dates opening for Elle King, the band will perform at festivals such as Moon Crush in Miramar Beach, Fl. and the Under the Big Sky Festival in White Fish, Montana.
MoonPie Over Mobile’s headlining act will provide a rollicking welcome to 2023. Third Eye Blind exploded out of the 90’s alt. rock movement with its self-titled debut. This release filled the radio waves with hits such as “Semi-Charmed Life,” “How’s It Going to Be” and “Jumper.” Since then, Third Eye Blind has brought the masses a steady release of albums and EP’s. The group’s latest album is “Unplugged.” This release allowed the band to place cuts from its catalog into a raw context. Third Eye Blind’s time on the Main Stage will be filled with rock anthems plucked from its ten-album catalog.
Those looking to take a break from the party on the streets should slip into the Saddle-Up Saloon (9 N. Jackson St.) for some Southern fried blues rock from The Midnight Shepherds. In addition to guitar-fueled crowd-pleasers, lead guitarist Turner Mason and his crew will thrill the crowd with some original material. Currently, the band is promoting their poignant blues anthem “Lover Boy Blues.” Pulling inspiration from Allman Brothers Band and Stevie Ray Vaughn, The Midnight Shepherds are leading a new generation of Azalea City blues acts.
Soul Kitchen (219 Dauphin St.) will be hosting the “NYE Culture Year-End Party,” which will start at 10 p.m. DJ Blayze will transport his turntables from the Renaissance Plaza Hotel to join the party alongside DJ K Rock. Mobile-based reggae band Pikkihead Militia is also scheduled to perform. This group has been drawing crowds with a reggae sound soaked in the warm, salty waters of the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. The irie sounds of Pikkihead Militia’s new album “It’s All About Me” will fill the band’s setlist.
Many will prefer to slide across Mobile Bay for New Year’s Eve. Baldwin County’s musical offerings for New Year’s Eve will be a chance to take a roadtrip from the Eastern Shore into Orange Beach with three great shows. Manci’s Antique Club (1715 Main St.) should be the first stop. Swamp soul rockers Red & the Revelers will be welcoming 2023 in Olde Towne Daphne. Those unfamiliar with this group of talented musicians will witness a performance that will take the crowd through a wave of emotions. Greg “Red” Padilla and his crew have been busy working on a sophomore effort with Will Turpin (Collective Soul). The group’s New Year’s Eve set will be a chance to sample original sounds from the band, both new and old.
After spending time with Red & the Revelers, Gulf Shores Big Beach Brewing Co (300 E. 24th Ave.) should be the next stop. Big Beach will be featuring Royal Horses for its New Year’s Eve celebration. Hailing from the Piney Woods of South Mississippi, Royal Horses has used a progressive mix of blues, folk, country and jam rock to make quite an impression along the Gulf Coast. Currently, the band is performing in support of its latest album “Where the Purple Flowers Grow.” From the smooth Americana measures of “Sardis Pass” to Southern indie rock overture of “Lungs,” Royal Horses is sure to deliver a memorable live music experience highlighted by carefree jams and earnest lyrics.
The Flora-Bama (17401 Perdido Key Dr.) prides itself on hosting legendary New Year’s Eve celebrations featuring hours of live music beginning at 11 a.m. and rolling until 2 a.m. Some of the more notable acts to catch will be Johnny Hayes, Jenna McClelland and (of course) The Big Earl Show. This beachside roadhouse has chosen the Taylor Hunnicutt Band to ring in the midnight hour. Many fell in love with Hunnicutt at her opening set at the Red Clay Stray’s album release party. Hunnicutt delivers honest indie country sounds that thrive in the live environment. Those who can last might want to stick around for The Flora-Bama’s annual Polar Bear Dip on New Year’s Day.
New Year’s Eve 2022 is aiming to be one dominated by local sounds. The only challenge is trying to decide the perfect live music playlist to welcome the new year. The best advice is to try and sample as many local music offerings as possible. From Downtown Mobile to the Gulf of Mexico, New Year’s Eve will be a busy night for music hungry locals and visitors alike.
