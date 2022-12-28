New Year’s Eve serves as almost a halfway point in a local holiday season that stretches from Thanksgiving to Ash Wednesday. A number of local New Year’s Eve celebrations will be celebrating this landmark by offering musical revelry before the resolutions have to be made. The night will be filled with country, rock, dance and reggae until the first light of 2023 shines upon the new year. With so many options, those seeking to accent their New Year’s Eve with music will have an easy task.

 Over the years, MoonPie Over Mobile has become a beloved tradition for locals and visitors alike. This unique New Year’s Eve celebration will start the entertainment at 7 p.m. in the courtyard of the Renaissance Plaza Hotel Courtyard with local turntablist DJ Blayze mixing and mashing as the public inscribes life amendments on MoonPie Over Mobile’s Resolution Wall. 

To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Music Editor

Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.