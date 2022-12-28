Capricorn (12/22-1/19)— You’ll arrive home one day to see a notice hanging on the door of your apartment. The notice advertises a complex-wide competition where you must decorate your front door in a holiday theme. The prize? A $5 gift card to a local coffee shop. You decide the juice isn’t worth the squeeze and will instead divert your time and energy to finding creative ways to spike your eggnog.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)—As the New Year approaches, you’ll begin to ponder your resolutions for 2023. Instead of going with the typical ‘exercise more’ schtick for the fifth straight year, you decide to finally follow your dreams of becoming a musician. The dream will be short lived, however, when you hear your neighbors dog howling every time you belt out a tune.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)—This year, you’ll decide to take part in the Flora-Bama Polar Bear Dip, but you’ll need a costume in order to fit in. After pondering on what to go as, you finally find the perfect outfit. The outing will go great, although you’ll have to deal with plenty of dirty looks presumably for your “Zardoz” mankini costume. Hey, it’s not your fault they’re not fans of Sean Connery and fine cinema.
Aries (3/21-4/19) —You decide this is finally the year you’ll throw a New Year’s Eve party for your family. Anticipating a fun night spent ringing in 2023 with loved ones, the night will suddenly turn into a lecture series from your mother, who believes prohibition should still be a thing, after she spotted the liquor you forgot to hide.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)—Being the introvert you are, you decide to kick it at home instead of going out for New Year’s Eve to avoid human interaction. Rather than embracing a lover or a stranger as you enter 2023, you’ll instead have to be accompanied by your two cats who wish you’d find a hobby or some friends.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)—You’ll angrily grumble “it’s the most wonderful time of the year,” as you return pants your family bought you for Christmas that are too small. You really have tried to cut down on snacking and have gummed down a couple of salads per week, but you still can’t lose weight. Returning loved ones’ gifts is still easier than exercising.
Cancer (6/22-7/22)—As Third Eye Blind blasts the opening chords to “Semi-Charmed Life,” and the rain begins to fall on New Year’s Eve in Mobile, you’ll think of all the chores you have to do-do-do-do-da-do-do-do-d-do before you’ll feel good about the start of 2023.
Leo (7/23-8/22)—You’ll argue your right to religious freedom is being infringed when your office roasts you badly when you bring your faith into discussions about your coworkers’ favorite Christmas movies. No one will be able to stop laughing when you tell them that no one is Home Alone with Jesus in their lives.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)—Now with Christmas behind you, you can focus on what is truly important: Carnival season. You’ll quickly remove the tree and holiday lights and replace them with an overwhelming sense of dread because of the never-ending traffic snarl to downtown the upcoming parades will bring. Happy Holidays.
Libra (9/23-10/22)—You have offered yourself as a Moonpie stand-in just in case the downtown drop does not go as planned. The girth you gained from too much good holiday cooking makes you the perfect doppelganger for Mobile’s beloved New Year’s tradition. Tether me up, Sandy!
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)—Your perfect 2023 includes installing sparking water in your shower. The sound of carbonated bubbles clanging and rattling in 80-year-old pipes will be the anthem of your own extravagance this year.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)—A zany evening will ensue when your spouse mistakenly picks up a bottle of “Kaloola chocolate liqueur” for New Year’s Eve instead of champagne. They were all out of “Don Parakeet” and this was the best they had. Reader, consider taking them out on more dates this year.
