Scopes Horoscopes
Capricorn (12/22-1/19) — You’ll arrive home one day to see a notice hanging on the door of your apartment. The notice advertises a complex-wide competition where you must decorate your front door in a holiday theme. The prize? A $5 gift card to a local coffee shop. You decide the juice isn’t worth the squeeze and will instead divert your time and energy to finding creative ways to spike your eggnog.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18) As the New Year approaches, you’ll begin to ponder your resolutions for 2023. Instead of going with the typical ‘exercise more’ schtick for the fifth straight year, you decide to finally follow your dreams of becoming a musician. The dream will be short lived, however, when you hear your neighbors dog howling every time you belt out a tune.

