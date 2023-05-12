By Rob Holbert

Hopefully all you moms are waking up to breakfast in bed or to your generally useless hubby changing diapers or otherwise taking care of something you usually do. It’s only one day out of the year, so hopefully he stepped up.
There appear to be two basic approaches to Mother’s Day. In the first one, Mom wants to spend the day doing something with the family that makes her feel special and where she won’t have to do anything but enjoy. The second scenario is where Dad packs the kids up and leaves to go see his Mom for the day and gives his wife a chance to binge watch “Housewives” or lay in bed all day. Both are totally understandable ways to celebrate this holy day of parenthood.
It’s inarguable that Mother’s Day places higher on the “holiday” totem pole than does its counterpart in June. Father’s Day generally occupies the same emotional space as Arbor Day, Groundhog Day or the day you get your car’s oil changed. Can you imagine Dad saying, “Honey, take the kids and leave for the day so I can watch 12 hours of MMA?” Of course not. That’s every other Sunday of the year!
On Father’s Day, Dad is by the grill slamming margaritas, then switching to beer before things get sloppy. Are we Dads bitter about our day playing second fiddle to Mom’s? You bet! But there’s no sense getting wound up about it. Dads lost the PR war a long time ago. We must suffer in dignified silence.
If you’re a father and husband, you also should know by now that Mother’s Day is as big a trap day as there is over the entire calendar year. You may tell yourself it’s a “Hallmark Holiday” or “she’s not my mother,” but the fastest way to find yourself in Mother’s Day Hell is not to have wrangled your ungrateful children into doing something meaningful for your wife. You can completely forget Valentine’s Day and never wind up in the trouble you will for whiffing on Mother’s Day.
In many cases, this will mean actually going out and buying presents for your ungrateful brats to take credit for on MD. You don’t want your wife getting nothing but blank stares from them. Again, this isn’t Father’s Day. Clothing that makes fun of Mom or otherwise makes her look foolish won’t be well-received. Again, it’s not Father’s Day. (I’m trying to work out my bitterness.)
This is an especially happy Mother’s Day for me after my own madre has had a rather miraculous turnaround in her cancer fight. Keytruda did the trick for her, and the last scan showed no cancer at all. (Knocking on a redwood.)
And my wife, Beth, also deserves plenty of celebration on this day for all of the amazing things she does for all three kids. Hopefully they all know how lucky they are. I think they do.
So Happy Mother’s day to all of you ladies who carry that all-important title of Mom, and thank you for all you do for your (sometimes) ungrateful brats.
Time bomb?
A few weeks ago we broke the news about a Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was the county’s highest paid employee last year — $237,000 — because he earned almost $150,000 in overtime.
Sgt. Daniel Holifield, who oversaw the SO’s motor pool, had been arrested and charged with falsifying affidavits to transfer ownership of seized vehicles to himself, and that was announced in a press release. Scott Johnson, doing some research on Holifield, discovered he’s been the SO’s top overtime earner for several years, and that total has exploded of late.
It also turns out Holifield wasn’t alone in that regard. Sgt. Adam Austin also clocked more than 2,600 hours of overtime last year and earned in excess of $230,000. Simple math dictates both men had to work more than 90 hours every single week of the year to earn such a salary.
The idea of having two guys on staff who actually work that many hours pushes the bounds of credulity, but Sheriff Paul Burch has treated the overtime situation as one where a couple of “workhorse” deputies just liked making the extra bucks. He’s said flatly there’s no investigation into whether all those hours actually were worked.
“There’s no way to cheat the system,” Burch told WKRG’s Peter Albrecht in an interview he did with the new sheriff last week. He assured Albrecht he has zero concerns the overtime hours worked are legit and his office isn’t interested in looking into that.
Burch wouldn’t talk with our reporter in person for this week’s story.
But what started out weird just keeps getting weirder. Having the head of your motor pool — a guy with almost 25 years in the books — accused of stealing cars and forging documents is bad. That he’s also your highest paid employee is worse. Then we found out this overtime issue was brought up by Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) two years ago.
ADECA wrote a letter warning then-Sheriff Sam Cochran the way his office was doling out grant money for overtime hours was problematic and could lead to having to either pay money back or losing future grants. Cochran’s office wrote back saying they would take care of the issues, but Holifield and Austin continued making massive overtime checks.
We’ve gotten several calls about this since Holifield was arrested, and some of the stories make me wonder if there isn’t more to this. In regards to Burch’s defense of Holifield’s massive amount of OT, it’s a bold move to say a guy you had arrested for allegedly stealing cars and manufacturing false paperwork couldn’t cheat the system. Those words won’t taste good going back down if Holifield wasn’t working 90 hours a week. Every single week of the year. He was on pace for the same number of hours again this year, as well, before he was arrested. Oh, and somehow he managed to fit in some jobs too, one of which included selling used cars. I can only imagine this guy’s caffeine intake.
The SO had more than $6 million in overtime pay last year, which seems like a lot. If the department is operating within its budget that might not be such a big deal, but if it isn’t, well, there may be some explaining to do.
One thing this story has made me wonder is why the Sheriff’s budget isn’t online. The Mobile County budget is online, and so is the city of Mobile’s, but you can’t see the sheriff’s, which means making records requests to see mundane numbers any citizen ought to be able to access. The county is ultimately responsible for ensuring sound spending habits at the SO and should require the sheriff’s budget to be public. There’s no good reason for it not to be.
We’ll stay on this story and see where it goes.
A small improvement
Here’s a fine example of how screwed up this state is when it comes to keeping law enforcement body camera footage away from the public. A state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would allow parents, court-appointed guardians, spouses or an attorney related to individuals on a recording to listen to or view it. The recording, of course, may not be released.
That’s where we are in this state. It’s considered an improvement to have a law that would allow this sliver of access for videos we pay millions of dollars to get.
But right now, nobody can see them. As I’ve mentioned a few hundred times before, in its ruling in Lagniappe v. Mack, the Alabama Supreme Court slammed the door on the public seeing any police video. The idiotic ruling won’t even allow us to see video on cases that have been closed, still calling it “investigative material” when there’s no further investigation taking place.
It was a really disappointing ruling that set a horrible precedent. Mobilian Sarah Stewart sided with the majority to shut down access to footage, and is one of the frontrunners for the chief justice position. That doesn’t give me much hope the SC will reverse this bumbling decision anytime soon.
Hopefully, this meager bill will pass the Legislature to at least open a sliver of daylight. It’s a travesty that taxpayers fork over millions each year for body cameras under the illusion they are buying transparency of some sort. We’re getting nothing of the kind. It’s a total waste of money.
Kay to appoint a judge
The list of finalists to fill the unexpired term of the late Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Jim Patterson was made public this week. It includes Vicki Marie Davis, Marcus Tirrell Foxx and Winston Raoul Grow.
With both Davis and Foxx being African American, and the Mobile circuit having been without a Black jurist since the spanking judge Herman Thomas resigned more than 14 years ago, I’m sure there is pressure on Ivey to rectify that circumstance.
Davis, at least, ran for office as a Democrat in the past, and also has a reputation as having been close to Thomas earlier in her career. I’m not sure where the others stand as far as political affiliation.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(2) comments
It’s sad that the majority of voters don’t think for themselves and consider the policies of a candidate or their qualifications but continue to cast their vote for the same party and the same people who have done nothing for them because that’s what their grandparents did or their parents, etc. It’s also sad that some voters are not thinking adults rational enough to overlook someone’s personality but instead vote for someone whose administration is trashing our economy and causing the worst inflation since 1980, erasing the security of our border and is not capable of being on the world stage without making him and our country look weak. And it’s just going to get worse the next two years. So I hope those people are happy they stuck it to “angry orange man” and in the meantime, stuck it to themselves.
I’m not quite sure why this comment I made is under an article in November 2022 is under an article that is not of the same subject and is dated in March, 2023.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.