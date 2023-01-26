The Baker Hornets and the Cottage Hill Christian Warriors boys’ teams hold the No. 2 ranking in their respective classifications in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association prep basketball poll.
Baker is the No. 2-ranked team in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A poll, while Cottage Hill is No. 2 in the Class 3A poll, which was released Thursday.
In all, 10 boys’ teams and six girls’ teams from the Lagniappe coverage area are either ranked or received votes in this week’s ASWA polls.
On the girls’ side, Davidson is ranked No. 6 and Foley is ranked No. 7 in Class 7A, while McGill-Toolen is ranked No. 4 and Blount received votes in Class 6A. In the Class 5A, Williamson received votes, while in Class 4A UMS-Wright is ranked No. 7.
In the boys’ poll, Baker is No. 2 and Fairhope holds the No. 5 rankling in Class 7A, with Mary G. Montgomery receiving votes. In Class 6A, McGill-Toolen is No. 3 and Blount received votes. In Class 5A, three teams — Vigor, St. Paul’s and LeFlore — received votes, while in Class 4A UMS-Wright received votes. Cottage Hill is No. 2 in Class 3A.
This week’s top-ranked girls’ teams include Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Guntersville (5A), Good Hope (4A), Trinity (3A), Cold Springs (2A), Spring Garden (1A) and Edgewood Academy (Alabama Independent School Association, AISA).
The No. 1-ranked boys’ teams include Vestavia Hills (7A), Pinson Valley (6A), Ramsay (5A), Westminster Christian (4A), Plainview (3A), Holly Pond (2A), Covenant Christian (1A) and Lee-Scott (AISA).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
