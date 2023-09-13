Mojeauxs-2.jpg

I’ve been in need of a buddy lunch. It’s been lots of work with little play around here. Maybe a good splurge at high noon would lift my weary spirits. Rob and I traveled westward to Azalea Road to pay our first visit to the relatively new Mojeaux’s.

Mojeauxs-5.jpg
Mojeauxs-3.jpg
Mojeauxs-1.jpg
Mojeauxs-4.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.