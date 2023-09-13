I’ve been in need of a buddy lunch. It’s been lots of work with little play around here. Maybe a good splurge at high noon would lift my weary spirits. Rob and I traveled westward to Azalea Road to pay our first visit to the relatively new Mojeaux’s.
What was once a building hosting a fast-food restaurant and then, more recently, an Italian eatery, Mojeaux’s has done a great job of cleaning the place up. It’s much nicer than I’d thought it would be with a large bar (no alcohol) in the center and sharp-looking booths around the perimeter. The place is decorated for upscale casual, which a preview of the menu suggested as well.
It was high noon, and Rob ordered a water. They had not prepared the unsweet tea ($3) yet,but happily brewed a batch for me. It gave me a special feeling, kind of like when I order decaf at Waffle House.
The sign outside mentioned gumbo ($10 per cup),but the menu showed no evidence. If this is a special for today, I hope they consider putting it in the permanent lineup. At first, you see a large slice of garlic bread covering the enormous cup, underneath of which a dose of green onion catches your eye. The sausage was plentiful in the caramel-brown roux, and we both gave ours the Crystal hot sauce treatment. We could have stopped here. We did not.
For an appetizer, there was no argument from Rob when I ordered Oysters Mojeaux’s ($30).Six half shells on a bed of greens held a couple of fried oysters each, and a Cajun cream sauce with an abundance of crawfish topped the dish. The presentation was good, the taste was excellent if not over the top. It’s a rich appetizer and not cheap, but you are getting a lot of food.
I was eyeing the red beans and rice ($26),but couldn’t bring myself to pay that much for what we consider the food of the poor. Besides, it was a Thursday. That solidified my selection, étouffée ($24) for a Thursday.It came with a side salad of spring mix, cucumbers and carrots, standard fare that was elevated by a fantastic bleu cheese dressing.
The étouffée itself was in a giant bowl filled to the top, with my choice of shrimp and crawfish (looks like they charged me an extra $6 for added protein). A little soupier than I expected, the shellfish were plentiful. I couldn’t eat the new garlic French bread after eating so much of the first, but more green onions are always welcome on my plate.
Rob felt he couldn’t pass up the New Zealand lamb chops ($30).Marinated and grilled medium-rare (may have been closer to rare), they had a good bit of the chef’s sauce. That’s great over the smashed potatoes, though we agreed the mash was just too salty. The whole plate was saved by the mixed veggie du jour. Today’s was zucchini, yellow squash and onions all cooked until super tender. He enjoyed the same side salad mentioned earlier, also raving about the dressing.
We know when to throw in the towel, but not until after we tried a side of green onion coleslaw ($5).It’s too heavy on the mayo for my dining sidekick, but that sort of thing is right up my alley.
Our wives had given us instructions to bring something home. His requested a Caesar salad ($12), which came as a wedge.I didn’t try any of that. Mine would be having her order for dinner, so I nabbed something more substantial. Mojeaux’s really pushes their smoked turkey legs. By turkey legs, I mean legs smothered in stuff. Shrimp alfredo, dirty rice, macaroni and cheese, etc. The Mississippi version is collard greens, pickled peppers and cornbread. My waitress suggested it, but I passed because the cornbread, I am told, was yellow and a bit sweet.
I chose the Louisiana Monday ($27),a turkey leg under red beans and rice with Conecuh sausage and green onions. I couldn’t resist the value! If red beans were so expensive, then I’m getting a leg for an extra dollar. Not bad. At home, we got to compare my leftovers with her Thursday red beans, both of us agreeing it was good, but the étouffée was the winner in this contest. The turkey leg was tasty, but we were dodging shards of bone and cartilage, as it was cooked to death. A great flavor, though, and great in the beans. I’ll return for the one in the collard greens and pickled peppers, for sure.
We capped out well over $200 for lunch with tip. Gulp! That hurt, but we were ordering like it was an anniversary meal. Those are the breaks when reviewing a place. You have to try their big stuff. We could have very easily had a burger or sandwich for around $15 each and left with our feelings more intact, but it’s been a while since I really threw a Hail Mary in the daylight.
I’m not sure how they crank out such a large menu over there. There is even a smoking section of the menu that includes whole baby back ribs, pulled pork, pulled chicken and rib tips. There is a seafood platter, fish and grits and even pasta. You could go for wings and loaded fries if you felt a little less fancy.
When I first wrote about these guys opening, the theme was basically soul food meets Cajun and Creole. I think that’s what they deliver, and then some. If you want to go big, you will get big. This is more food than you deserve. Some might prefer the portions be cut in half and the prices lowered, but that’s the game in this type of food.
Two guys on a buddy lunch, eating like monsters. I guess it wasn’t a bad day, after all. Alcohol hopefully coming soon.
