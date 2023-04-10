The Mobile City Council has two choices: Allow for an annexation referendum and open the door to clearing $105.7 million in revenue over the next 10 years, or do nothing and possibly lose the funding the city’s police jurisdiction already brings in, a consultant said at a committee meeting Monday afternoon.
David Eichenthal, managing director of PFM Group Consulting, told councilors at a committee of the whole meeting that annexation would bring in a total $105.7 million more than it would cost to provide services to new residents over the next decade if annexation was approved.
This would be so even under a “worst-case scenario” where the percentage of expenditures outpaced the percentage of revenue growth, at a clip of 5 percent to 3 percent, respectively, he said.
The bulk of these revenue gains would come from increased tax revenue, either from sales tax right away, or later on from property tax and simplified sellers and users tax on internet purchases. The city’s 7-mil share of property tax, which would increase a homeowner’s tax liability by $70 per $100,000 of house value, would take effect five years after a referendum is approved. The SSUT — tax on internet purchases — revenue for the city would increase after completion of the 2030 Census.
Alternately, if the council chooses to not allow an annexation referendum, Eichenthal said, the city could lose revenue from the 2.5 percent, or half of the total city sales tax, it currently collects in the police jurisdiction when the areas in question choose to either incorporate, or join another municipality.
“It’s not the case of the status quo versus annexation,” Eichenthal said. “The status quo is not an option.”
District 2 Councilman William Carroll correctly pointed out state law would allow the city to receive proper notice before another municipality were allowed to annex into its police jurisdiction. The city could act at that point, he said.
Dell Sawyer, chairman of the West Mobile Annexation Committee, said following the meeting that if his neighbors decided to incorporate, the city would get no such advanced notice.
Carroll also pointed out the third-party validation study didn’t look at demographic numbers, like impact on Black voting-age population, or the impacts a failed referendum in certain areas would have on the financial numbers.
PFM admitted the validation study only looked at historical, audited city data to determine the “reasoableness” of the city staff findings. The group did not independently research the numbers, or get them from a disinterested party.
“The city’s financial staff did the initial work on this,” Eichenthal said. “The study was based on historical, annual audited information.”
Mayor Sandy Stimpson asked Carroll where the numbers were supposed to come from if not the city.
“To my knowledge there is no third party who has this information other than the city,” he said.
Carroll said it was his hope that the information had been gathered independently.
“I was hoping PFM had gathered its own information rather than being teaspooned from the city,” he said. “Some people believe we can give them anything we want to give them.”
The PFM study looked at financial numbers related to the four annexation study areas presented by Stimpson’s office earlier this year. Starting from “Map A” and going to “Map D,” each area moves Mobile’s population above 200,000, which is an important threshold when it comes to federal grant awards. Each map also slightly dilutes Black voting power, depending upon how many residents each map brings in.
The largest change in population comes from what the administration has dubbed “Study Area A.” The “A” map increases Mobile’s overall population to 213,000, which would make it the state’s second-largest city, behind Huntsville. In plan “A” the Black and White voting-age populations are almost equal at just over 47 percent and just under 47 percent, respectively. Currently, voting age population in the city is 49.7 Black and 44.4 percent White.
The second-largest population change comes from “Study Area B.” The “B” map grows the overall population to 209,109. It dilutes Black voting power less significantly than “A,” leaving a Black voting-age population of 48 percent, while the White voting-age population grows to 46 percent.
Furthermore, the map for “Study Area C” shows the city growing to 205,109 people. In “C,” the Black voting-age population also decreases to 48 percent and White voting-age population increases to 46 percent.
“Study Area D” increases the city’s overall population to 203,779. The Black voting-age population in “D” decreases to 48 percent and the White voting-age population increases to 46 percent.
When asked about his feelings on Monday’s presentation, Sawyer said it proves his group has consistently been honest about the numbers, as has Stimpson’s office.
“We’ve been truthful since day one and chose to make integrity a top priority and the city has done the same thing,” he said. “It speaks highly of the Stimpson administration.”
Sawyer said his group prefers “Map B,” or “Map C” because the biggest map, includes areas not previously involved in the annexation debate, making a referendum attempt less successful.
Despite this, if the council agrees to allow the referendum, Sawyer said he and others would begin to hold community meetings to share the facts about annexation with those in the proposed referendum areas. The group would also reach out to subdivision homeowners and property owners associations to work toward a positive vote.
