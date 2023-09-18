Mobile police were involved in a handful of vehicular pursuits over the weekend, leading to arrests for drug possession and reckless endangerment, according to the department's overnight recap.
Robbery
On Friday, September 15, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery incident at 2291 St. Stephens Road, McDonald’s Restaurant.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that two known male juvenile suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a 17-year-old victim. No one was injured. The juveniles fled the location.
Subsequently, the detective managed to locate and arrest one of the subjects, a 16-year-old male, and transported him to Metro Jail. On Monday, September 18, 2023, Nacoby White, 18, was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Attempt to Elude Felony and Reckless Endangerment
On Friday, September 15, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers observed several individuals drinking alcoholic beverages in the parking lot at 1275 Springhill Avenue, Chevron Gas Station.
When officers attempted to approach the group, one of them entered his vehicle and drove away. Officers activated their lights and sirens, and the driver refused to stop.
The driver stopped the vehicle and was apprehended on Michael Donald Street without further incident. Nelson Jones, 44, was arrested.
Attempt to Elude, Tampering with Evidence and Possession of Marijuana
On Friday, September 15, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of St. Stephens Road and Gloria York.
The officers activated their lights and sirens, and the driver refused to comply, leading to a slow-speed vehicle pursuit. The driver was observed discarding drugs from the vehicle before coming to a stop on Osage Street without further incident.
The discarded drugs were subsequently recovered. Javoris Lindsey, 23, was subsequently arrested.
Assault, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Friday, September 15, 2023, at approximately 8:34 p.m., officers were responded to the 2000 block of Holleman Drive in response to a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been shot while seated in their vehicle with another person. An unknown subject(s) drove by and began shooting, striking both the victim's residence and vehicle.
The victim sustained a non-life- threatening injury and was transported to the hospital, with no other reported injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Attempt to Elude Felony
On Saturday, September 16, 2023, at approximately 1:27 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle due to reckless driving at Springhill Avenue and Broad Street.
The driver, refusing to comply, led officers on a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, officers deployed stop sticks, which disabled the vehicle.
Subsequently, the driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot and was apprehended. Andrew Harden, 40, was arrested.
Assault
On Saturday, September 16, 2023, around midnight, officers were dispatched to Ascension Providence in response to an assault complaint.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the incident had taken place at a residence on the 4000 block of Schillinger Road South. The victim, sitting in his vehicle, was confronted by a known male subject who accused him of theft, brandished a knife, and stabbed the victim multiple times.
The victim managed to get and was driven to the hospital by personal vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery
On Saturday, September 16, 2023, at approximately 4:55 a.m., officers responded to a robbery report in the 2000 block of Forrest Oaks Drive West.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been sitting in his vehicle when two unknown male subjects initially passed by the residence. Later, they returned, one of them armed with a gun.
They approached the victim, demanded he exit the vehicle, and he complied. The subjects then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, which was later found abandoned on the 5000 block of Persons Drive and subsequently returned to the victim.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Saturday, September 16, 2023, at approximately 10:35 a.m., officers responded to the Freestanding Clinic on Hillcrest Road, in reference to an assault complaint.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was assaulted at 1701 Hillcrest Road, Parkwest Apartments. Reportedly, the unknown male subject entered the victim’s apartment armed with a gun and shot him.The subject then fled on foot.
The victim drove himself to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
Unlawful Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
On Saturday, September 16, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Wolf Ridge and Beau Terra Drive.
The driver of the vehicle complied and pulled over. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana.
Consequently, the officer detained the driver and, during a vehicle inventory, discovered cocaine and marijuana.
LaDevein Coston and Dante Clark, both 27 years old, were subsequently arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Sunday, September 1, 2023, at approximately 4:25 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence complaint involving a shooting incident at the 1800 block of Runnels Road.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject had fired a shot into the victim’s vehicle as he was attempting to leave the residence with her dog.
No injuries were reported. Shakeyla Whitsett, 39, was subsequently arrested.
