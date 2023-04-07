A special election to replace former District 6 Councilman Scott Jones could cost the city between $75,000 and $100,000, City Clerk Lisa Lambert confirmed Friday morning.
With the council expected to call for an election as early as its next regular meeting, Carroll-Lambert said her office needs to prepare to hire poll workers, rent voting machines and pay for supplies like it would for any other municipal election, just on a smaller scale.
The special election in the single district will require four polling places employing eight workers per location, Carroll-Lambert said. Inspectors at each location are paid a total of $310, she said. This includes $30 for training and $30 to pick up a supply box. One chief clerk at each location is paid $285, including $30 to attend training. Poll workers are paid $190 each.
Lambert said each location requires one inspector, one chief clerk and six to seven poll workers.
Poll worker guides will cost $500 and a total of three workers who assist inspectors will cost about $300 each, she said. Training guides for poll workers cost a total of about $600. Supplies for each polling location will run $60 to $70. There will also be the need for a police escort for delivery and pick up of the voting machines.
In addition to workers for the individual polls, the city foots the bill for an absentee ballot manager, at $250, a refilling officer at $250 and absentee clerks at $175 each. There is also an absentee election manager, who gets paid $250 per hour, Carroll-Lambert said.
In addition to the workers at each location, the city also spends money on equipment and supplies, Carroll-Lambert said. This includes rental of the voting machines from the county at about $300 each, based on costs from the 2021 municipal election, she said.
There are a total of three machines needed per polling location, for a total of 12. The city also has to buy memory sticks for the machines at $780 each. The sticks need coding at $500 total. There is also on-site support for maintenance of the machines at each location for $1,750 total, Carroll-Lambert said.
The city also pays a moving company to deliver the machines, she said. That costs $1,450.
“That’s an approximation of an overall fee,” Carroll-Lambert said.
The city will need to rent four e-poll books, which are iPads loaded with voter information, per location at a total cost of $16,000. There are also costs related to ballot printing, shipping and programing that will cost the city approximately $12,000. There are other printing costs as well, she said, like the cards sent out to registered voters prior to the election. This could cost roughly $5,000, Caroll-Lambert said.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
