Capt. Andre Reid descends from a firefighter grandfather, a state trooper father and a social worker mother. The 18-year veteran of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said he always knew he would pursue a career where he could help people.
“It is cliché-ish, but I truly feel like this is my calling,” he said. “When people are in need and find themselves in a spot where they need some help, I love being able to do that. I walk away feeling fulfilled because of it.”
Reid grew up in Eight Mile and studied criminal justice at the University of South Alabama before starting his law enforcement career at the Prichard Police Department. Though he only worked one year there before he joined BCSO, Reid said working as a police officer in Prichard as a 22-year-old taught him a lot about law enforcement and himself.
“The frequency of violent crime, and really everything was thrown at me,” he said. “I was thrown into situations where I wasn’t very comfortable. As a young person, especially, being able to work through that and get to a place where you feel comfortable about the decisions you’re making, who you are and where you fit within that organization, the world, I guess I really learned how to treat people.”
Working up the ranks of BCSO, Reid said he grew even more. Now he does “a little bit of everything,” leading BCSO’s Investigation Command, serving as the deputy commander of the county’s SWAT team and communicating with media members and citizens as a public information officer. He attributed his success in those roles to fellow officers taking the time to invest in him.
“I had more than one person, I had a lot of people, really take time to pour into me the things I needed to grow professionally and personally, and for that, I’m really thankful,” Reid said. “I had guys and ladies who went out of their way to make sure I understood how to grow, how to develop, how to become a better leader.”
Baldwin County is among the fastest-growing counties in the state and the country, and with that comes a need for more officers to keep the peace, he said. When he applied to join BCSO, Reid remembered 100 candidates vied for two positions. The challenge today seems to be finding good men and women to join the force, he said.
“Right now, there’s a big focus on trying to get the right candidate, getting them in and getting them trained,” Reid said. “What I see in the future, is our economy and people moving here, our population really increasing. I think you will see people expect more out of local and county law enforcement. They’re going to require us to up our training, be more responsive, be more community-oriented. We’re going to have to listen to what their real needs are and focus on those things, not on how things work or how we’ve always done them.”
Listening to people and being willing to help them when they need it is what makes a good member of BCSO, he said.
“I don’t know who nominated me, but I can’t help but think that’s why that person nominated me,” Reid said. “People come up and tell me what their needs are and I try to be responsive to that, and I think that’s what people want.”
Reid lives in Spanish Fort with his wife, Kate, and two children.
