Despite approving a resolution aimed at making an upcoming annexation process more transparent, members of the Mobile City Council decried at a pre-conference meeting Tuesday the administration’s attempts to move forward with a third-party consultant to validate a plan.
At issue for a number of councilors was the absence of a public annexation proposal before a resolution to hire PFM Group as a third-party validator showed up on the council agenda.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll complained to Stimpson Chief of Staff James Barber that there is currently no plan to validate and moving to hire a validator before a plan is made is not within the spirit of the resolution the body passed late last year.
“The whole point was to provide transparency,” he said. “Now, we’re going to hire a validator to look at a plan no one has seen.”
Barber told councilors PFM Group would be paid $55,000 to not only validate the administration’s numbers when it comes to annexation, but also look at the revenue that will be brought in, as well as the expenses expected when and if the city expands its western border. The initial payment would go toward the consultants’ work in a predetermined “study area,” which Barber said all councilors had previously seen. If any changes were made to maps after that initial study, PFM Group would be able to charge by the hour, up to an additional $100,000.
Aside from Carroll’s concerns, other councilors had issues with moving forward with a validator. District 6 Councilman Scott Jones and District 5 Councilman Joel Daves had questions about what a validator would look at since nothing has been presented.
Although he didn’t speak about the issues publicly, Carroll told Barber and others the people of his district had concerns over annexation and hiring a consultant before a plan is made public would not alleviate those concerns.
Instead, he asked Barber to again meet with councilors to refine the “study area,” seek consensus on it and make it public before hiring a firm to study it.
During annexation debates in 2019, councilors who voted against a referendum that would’ve allowed West Mobilians to vote to join the city cited a number of concerns. Among them was a dilution of Black voting power within the city. Due to redistricting, which was completed earlier this year, the city, for the first time in its history, will feature four districts where the Black voting age population exceeds that of a potential White voting block. At least some of the concerns about annexation this time involve dilution of voting power, as the majority of the households potentially added in West Mobile are White.
While Carroll voiced his concerns, he did again publicly acknowledge his support for annexation, at least in some form. Council President C.J. Small also reiterated that he did not want to see “1,000 people” come to council to speak against annexation between now and a possible vote.
Carroll and Barber appear ready to meet in the week to iron out their differences. The council could vote on the contract as early as Tuesday, Jan. 17. Barber told councilors he would be open to providing the map of the “study area” to the public.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.