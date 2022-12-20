“The ordinance structure gives us a procedure that is followable for every annexation,” District 2 Councilman William Carroll said. “For municipal governments dealing with people or property, it is better to do it through an ordinance. In this case, an annexation deals with both people and property.”
In either case, the council and administration agreed to annexation parameters that includes a third-party study of the financial impacts of growing the city in a westward direction. Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s Chief of Staff Jim Barber told councilors the city would give the third-party “validator” access to all files and staff needed to determine if the financial numbers the city has come to in reference to annexation are accurate.
However, Barber and the administration were opposed to making the parameters binding long-term through an ordinance and preferred a resolution.
An ordinance, Barber said, would open the city up to litigation and would also lock future councils and mayors into rules the current city set.
“An ordinance is permanent and it takes five (of seven) votes to remove it,” city attorney Ricardo Woods said. “A resolution gives you a process, but you want to be careful to put additional parameters on yourselves.”
Making parameters permanent, Woods said, could put the city at risk of having an annexation legally rescinded and any tax revenue collected being repaid.
“If you misstep on anything, you risk invalidating an annexation,” Woods said. “You don’t want to make it easier to undo an annexation.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
