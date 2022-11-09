Vote Cover

Statewide Republicans rolled to victory in Alabama, as the Secretary of State John Merrill’s office has reported 38 percent turnout.

Gov. Kay Ivey was easily re-elected to her second full term in office on Tuesday, besting Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James Blake. In a victory speech, Ivey told supporters she would continue to attract business investment to the state and continue unprecedented investment in education.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

