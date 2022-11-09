Statewide Republicans rolled to victory in Alabama, as the Secretary of State John Merrill’s office has reported 38 percent turnout.
Gov. Kay Ivey was easily re-elected to her second full term in office on Tuesday, besting Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James Blake. In a victory speech, Ivey told supporters she would continue to attract business investment to the state and continue unprecedented investment in education.
Along with Ivey, Republican Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was re-elected, defeating Libertarian challenger Ruth Page-Nelson, with 84 percent of the vote. Alabama Secretary of State-elect beat out two candidates for the office in Democrat Pamela Lafitte and Liberterian Jason Shelby.
Republican Alabama State Treasurer Young Boozer won re-election, defeating Libertarian Scott Hammond, while Republican Greg Cook bested Democrat Anita Kelly to win a seat on the Alabama Supreme Court.
GOP incumbent Attorney General Steve Marshall won re-election easily, defeating Wendall Major, with 68 percent of the vote. Alabama also has a new state auditor, as Republican Andrew Sorrell defeated Libertarian Leigh LaChine, with 85 percent of the vote. Republican Rick Pate was elected state Agriculture Commissioner, defeating Libertarian Jason Clark, with 85 percent of the vote.
Republicans Chris Beeker and Jeremy Oden won re-election to the Alabama Public Service Commission.
Mobile County results
In Mobile County, Democratic incumbent state Sen. Vivian Davis Figures won District 33 over Republican challenger Pete Riehm. The seat has been a Democratic stronghold in the county for years, but with the addition of portions of Spanish Fort into the voting area, a Republican had a chance. Despite reapportionment, Figures will serve another four-year term, winning 67 percent of the vote.
Republican state Sen. David Sessions easily won re-election in District 35, besting Libertarian Clifton Hudson, with 86 percent of the vote. Republican state Rep. Chip Brown won re-election to the District 105 race, besting Libertarian Mike Lewis, with 90 percent of the vote. Republican Rep. Margie Wilcox, a Republican, won re-election in District 104, with 81 percent of the vote over Libertarian Jon Dearman. Mark Shirey won election to House District 100 over Libertarian Peyton Warren, with 85 percent of the vote.
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Burch won the right to succeed his boss Sheriff Sam Cochran in office. Burch defeated Democratic Challenger LaBarron Perkins and Libertarian Charlie Wyckoff to claim the post. Like Burch, Keith Blackwood will become the next Mobile County District Attorney, after securing an endorsement from his retiring boss, Ashley Rich. Blackwood defeated Democrat Moshae Donald, with 61 percent of the vote. Republican Linda Collins Jensen became a county juvenile judge, defeating Democrat Jackie Brown, with 61 percent of the vote.
Baldwin County Results
In Baldwin County, a trio of women will represent the area in Montgomery, with Jennifer Fidler, Donna Givens and Frances Holk-Jones all winning state House seats. Skip Gruber won re-election to the Baldwin County Commission. He was the only commissioner facing opposition in the General Election. He joins Jeb Ball, Billie Jo Underwood and Matt McKenzie on the board.
Federal offices
U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, a Republican, easily won re-election to the state’s First Congressional District, besting Libertarian challenger Alexander Remrey, with 84 percent of the vote. Katie Britt will become the state’s newest senator, besting Democrat Will Boyd, with 67 percent of the vote.
While Alabama voted for Britt, a Republican and Carl won re-election easily, races around the country that will determine control of the House and Senate remain too close to call, as of Wednesday morning.
