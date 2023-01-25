It was during a split internship in the offices of former U.S. Sen. Howell Heflin and U.S. Rep. Sonny Callahan that Mobile’s Chris Pringle fell in love with politics.
The halls of Congress were different in the 1980s, Pringle said, because lawmakers listened to each other and debated in good faith. That doesn’t happen as much anymore, he said.
“I used to go to the Capitol and I was fascinated,” he said. “Elected officials talked about bills. They went back and forth and listened to people.”
As the newly elected speaker pro-tempore of the State House of Representatives, Pringle hopes to bring that aspect back to government. There will be more to his responsibilities though.
“I want to bring accountability back to the government,” he said. “I want to help mentor new members and support the speaker.”
Who better to benefit new members than an elected official who has served two different stints as a representative for Mobile’s District 101? If asked, it might sound like Pringle has described his time in Goat Hill as a prison sentence. Saying things like, “I was in for 12 and out for eight and back in for eight.” However, his two stints combined make him one of the most experienced lawmakers in the House.
The best piece of advice Pringle is prepared to give new members is a legislative version of “be careful what you wish for.”
“In this game, if you get something [passed] in 25 years you won’t recognize it,” he said. “Laws can be forever. You have to be very careful in what you do because laws stick around.”
Pringle was first elected in 1994 and served until 2002, when he ran an unsuccessful bid for the First Congressional District, losing to Jo Bonner. He was elected again in 2014 and was just re-elected to his third consecutive term. He was elected speaker pro-tem earlier this month.
“I decided to get back in it because the Republicans had taken control and I had spent eight years in Montgomery with the Democrats kicking our teeth in,” he said. “I wanted to be part of the solution. I wanted to help solve some of the things that had been neglected by Democrats.”
It was his previous experience, especially as a member of the Reappointment Committee during his last time in the House, that Pringle credits with the new leadership opportunities. He became the House co-chair of the same committee in his second stint and impressed leadership.
“People appreciated how I handled being chairman of a major committee,” Pringle said.
Pringle knows his job will be to back up Speaker Nathanial Ledbetter, but also realizes the person who does that is the one who must know the rules and procedures of the House.
Pringle was born in Birmingham; his father accepted an offer for medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
“I moved to Mobile at 3 months old,” he said.
The family moved back to Birmingham when Pringle was 6 and he attended first, second and third grade there.
“I spent the rest of my time in Mobile,” he said. “I went to and graduated from the University of Alabama in 1984.”
It was during college that Pringle’s interest in politics was piqued. In addition to Heflin and Callahan, Pringle worked for Jack Edwards and Jeremiah Denton.
