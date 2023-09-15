J.D. Byars, the Director of Broadcasting and Corporate Sales Executive for Jaguar Sports Properties at the University of South Alabama, who handled radio play-by-play announcing duties for the school’s road football games and ESPN+ home football game broadcasts, is no longer with the university.
South Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann confirmed the move, saying only, “He is no longer employed by the university.” Erdmann did not elaborate on the reason for the move and had no further comment on the matter.
Byars was not on the Jaguars’ team charter flight to Oklahoma City on Friday. South Alabama will play at Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Saturday at 6 p.m. J.T. Crabtree, who in recent seasons has served as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Jags’ home games, as well as for men’s basketball and baseball, will handle play-by-play duties for Saturday’s game and is likely to take over radio play-by-play duties the remainder of the season, though that has not been confirmed by South Alabama officials.
Byars spent three seasons as North Alabama (UNA) as the school’s director of broadcasting and corporate sponsorships. For three years. During that time he also served as host for various UNA coaches’ television shows. Prior to his job at North Alabama, Byars worked at WAFF-TV in Huntsville and WYTK-TV on Florence.
Byars handled radio play-by-play for the Jags’ season-opening game at Tulane and was the play-by-play announcer for the Jags’ ESPN+ TV broadcast last Saturday in the Jags’ win over Southeastern Louisiana.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.