J.D. Byars, the Director of Broadcasting and Corporate Sales Executive for Jaguar Sports Properties at the University of South Alabama, who handled radio play-by-play announcing duties for the school’s road football games and ESPN+ home football game broadcasts, is no longer with the university.

South Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann confirmed the move, saying only, “He is no longer employed by the university.” Erdmann did not elaborate on the reason for the move and had no further comment on the matter.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

